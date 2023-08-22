Four 700-HP JDMs Go "Full-Send" Mode on the Drag Strip: 'DNF – Mechanical Failure'

This four-way race is the perfect ‘If the world is burning down, it might as well be turbocharged flames’ moment that would get EV fanboys to make a panic run to their solar panels to find peace of mind. This is the Japanese lesson of old-school pedal-to-the-metal quarter-mile fun.
Four cars from the Land of the Rising Sun take it out on an airfield in England, just for the nostalgia of races past, when turbos were the best way to get to the finish line ahead of the lowers. Things have evolved, and now we’re caring for the environment.
We no longer wish to hear about how oil companies stab the planet’s crust, searching for liquid money. We hug that electric car battery makers dig mines in search of rare metals that will increase autonomy and performance and make us feel good about ourselves when searching for a charging station.
But that’s another story for people who worship electric vehicles and jump the gun on internal combustion followers. This race is the no-nonsense, politically incorrect to the core, and downright outrageously loud and smelling of burned gasoline protest against the tyranny of circuit boards on wheels.
Can you ask for anything better? It’s the perfect replica of American drag racing perfection, albeit with Japanese makes and some computer enhancements. Each car has a modification list long enough to cover the drag strip from start to finish.
The R-34 GT-T Skyline has a 2.5-liter straight-six that makes nearly 2.5 times the power of the original, factory-built engine from 25 years ago. A six-speed takes the beating, and it’s entirely up to the person behind the wheel to keep the car in a straight line: no traction control, no launch control. It’s all up to the driver’s coordination, precision, speed, cool-headedness, and anticipation to crack the whip and stay in the saddle of this 1.4-ton pocket rocket.
The RX7 differs from the mainstream rivals, with its tiny 1.3-liter engine fitted with a single turbo. But, unlike the others, it doesn’t have the same cylinder headcount. It doesn’t have any cylinders at all. It is a high-revving screaming rotary missile that weighs a mere 1.3 tons and packs 720 horses under that sleek profile.
All in all, 553 hp/ton is way ahead of the two previously introduced competitors (496 hp/ton on the Nissan and 437 hp/ton on the weight-clad Toyota). Furthermore, it has a dog box transmission to back high power and low weight advantages. Just like its adversaries, it is rear-wheel drive.
Paper racing dictates that the Silvia will take home the trophy without having to put up a fight, and this time the paper is correct. The lightweight Nissan leaves its opponents looking at its taillights – although the RX7 and the R34 gave it a good run for its money.
Mathematically obedient, the Supra is last to cross the line in the roll races, which all go to the Silvia. But extra power comes with a hidden cost – these builds each have their Achille’s heels. In this case, a colling line snaps and takes out the S15 during the first standing quarter race. Although the brightly-colored Nissan Silvia wins one round, it’s game over.
Surprisingly, the Skyline can’t put its power down properly, leaving a thick trail of tire smoke in its wake. As Carroll Shelby put it best, ‘There’s no “too much power,” just not enough traction.’ The Toyota gets its act together and takes a clean win, closing this epic episode of the Far East sword fight.
The best times achieved by the four Japanese icons are right in line with paper calculations: the Silvia bested a 12.51-second quarter mile at 128 mph (206 kph). The Mazda RX7 inched behind it at 12.74 and 127 mph (204 kph). The heavyweight Supra falls a full second behind the winner, with 13.51@119 mph (191 kph). The Skyline had a higher top speed - 126 mph (203 kph), but got to the end last, in 13.88 seconds.
We no longer wish to hear about how oil companies stab the planet’s crust, searching for liquid money. We hug that electric car battery makers dig mines in search of rare metals that will increase autonomy and performance and make us feel good about ourselves when searching for a charging station.
But that’s another story for people who worship electric vehicles and jump the gun on internal combustion followers. This race is the no-nonsense, politically incorrect to the core, and downright outrageously loud and smelling of burned gasoline protest against the tyranny of circuit boards on wheels.
In the red-hot exhaust, tire-smoking community, Nissan Skyline, Toyota Supra, Mazda RX7, and Nissan Silvia are legends. Equally balanced power-wise, each sitting at approximately 700 hp, driving the rear wheels only and putting the power down via pure driver skills, a clutch pedal, and a stick in the center console.
Can you ask for anything better? It’s the perfect replica of American drag racing perfection, albeit with Japanese makes and some computer enhancements. Each car has a modification list long enough to cover the drag strip from start to finish.
The R-34 GT-T Skyline has a 2.5-liter straight-six that makes nearly 2.5 times the power of the original, factory-built engine from 25 years ago. A six-speed takes the beating, and it’s entirely up to the person behind the wheel to keep the car in a straight line: no traction control, no launch control. It’s all up to the driver’s coordination, precision, speed, cool-headedness, and anticipation to crack the whip and stay in the saddle of this 1.4-ton pocket rocket.
The Toyota Supra is the fattest contender in this game, with 1.6 tons of body mass. At 700 hp from its three-liter single turbo straight-six, it sits head-to-head with the Skyline but has a major power-to-weight handicap to overcome. The six-speed manual doesn’t make it any easier, either: it’s the same H-pattern as in the Nissan, so shifting is not exactly flick-easy.
The RX7 differs from the mainstream rivals, with its tiny 1.3-liter engine fitted with a single turbo. But, unlike the others, it doesn’t have the same cylinder headcount. It doesn’t have any cylinders at all. It is a high-revving screaming rotary missile that weighs a mere 1.3 tons and packs 720 horses under that sleek profile.
All in all, 553 hp/ton is way ahead of the two previously introduced competitors (496 hp/ton on the Nissan and 437 hp/ton on the weight-clad Toyota). Furthermore, it has a dog box transmission to back high power and low weight advantages. Just like its adversaries, it is rear-wheel drive.
But it is not the most potent challenger, pound-per-pound: that title goes to the Silvia, with 573 hp/ton. Although the four-cylinder engine makes 700 hp “only,” the 1.2 tons it must drag around is a significant plus. It’s a full 33% lighter than the Supra, so the 2.2-liter single turbo-powered Silvia is the bookie’s favorite. A Nissan 370 Z transmission sits between the engine and the rear axle.
Paper racing dictates that the Silvia will take home the trophy without having to put up a fight, and this time the paper is correct. The lightweight Nissan leaves its opponents looking at its taillights – although the RX7 and the R34 gave it a good run for its money.
Mathematically obedient, the Supra is last to cross the line in the roll races, which all go to the Silvia. But extra power comes with a hidden cost – these builds each have their Achille’s heels. In this case, a colling line snaps and takes out the S15 during the first standing quarter race. Although the brightly-colored Nissan Silvia wins one round, it’s game over.
The second race isn’t without its share of drama – this time, the RX7 gets stuck in second. It drags along the 440-yard concrete strip, looking at the Supra celebrating the victory. Half in numbers from when the day started, the race is a duel between the famed Skyline R34 and the equally-praised Toyota.
Surprisingly, the Skyline can’t put its power down properly, leaving a thick trail of tire smoke in its wake. As Carroll Shelby put it best, ‘There’s no “too much power,” just not enough traction.’ The Toyota gets its act together and takes a clean win, closing this epic episode of the Far East sword fight.
The best times achieved by the four Japanese icons are right in line with paper calculations: the Silvia bested a 12.51-second quarter mile at 128 mph (206 kph). The Mazda RX7 inched behind it at 12.74 and 127 mph (204 kph). The heavyweight Supra falls a full second behind the winner, with 13.51@119 mph (191 kph). The Skyline had a higher top speed - 126 mph (203 kph), but got to the end last, in 13.88 seconds.