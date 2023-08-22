Most Expensive Ferrari Ever? A 330 LM Is Expected To Cross the Block for Over $60 Million

OK, why is this Ferrari asking ‘in excess of’ $60 million at a public auction? By the way, that would make it the most expensive Prancing Horse in the history of cars (ever to be offered out in the open). Well, the reasons would be that 1) it is sold at an art auction, not at a car auction, and 2) it is a very rare Ferrari. Oh, and it’s also a 250 GTO that’s a 330 LM at the same time.

22 photos Photo: Instagram.com/rmsothebys