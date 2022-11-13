Porsche Allures Sportscar Purists With Its Stripped-Down Recipe for the 2023 911 Carrera T

In other words, the Carrera T model has its own special place in Porsche's lineup, sitting between the base 911 and below the 911 Carrera S. Furthermore, the "T" model designation dates back to 1968, when the 911 T was approved as a homologation for their first touring car, which stayed on the market until 1973.
It wasn't only until 2017 that Porsche decided to bring back the "T" nameplate for the 991 generation of the 911 as a middle-ground spec before the insane GT3 Touring or other supercar-frightening variants. Since then, the brand successfully reapplied the stripped-down recipe with several other purist models, such as the 718 Cayman T, the 718 Boxster T, and the Macan T.
A thinner glass, a smaller battery, and a standard seven-speed manual transmission are just some of the Carrera T's additional weight-saving features. According to the company, these elements help shed up to 100 lbs (45 kg) of weight from the base model Carrera. Thus being said, a rear-seat delete and the eight-speed PDK gearbox can be fitted at no additional cost on the customer's side.
911 Carrera T will reach a top speed of 181 mph (291 kph). Depending on the gearbox of choice, the vehicle is able to sprint from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds if fitted with the manual or in an even more impressive 3.8-second time while taking advantage of the PDK's instantaneous gear changes.
The "Touring" approach for the 2023 911 Carrera offers a wide array of standard equipment over the base model. Traits such as Porsche's torque vectoring system (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock, the Sport Chrono package, and the PASM active sports suspension are all specially engineered to give this vehicle the ultimate driving experience it deserves. Even more, Porsche offers the option to fit its rear-axle steering system, usually reserved for models from the Carrera S range and up.
The 20 and 21-inch Titanium Grey Carrera S lightweight wheels with 245/35 (front) and 305/30 (rear) section tires are other T-specific standard elements found on the vehicle. The 911 Carrera T fitted with the manual gearbox, weighing about 3,241 lbs (1,470 kg), is the lightest in the 911 series with an entry-level engine.
Right off the bat, the available body colors for the all-new 911 Carrera T are not that many, including four solid and four metallic options. Additionally, alternatives such as Chalk, Ruby Star Neo, Carmine Red, Shark Blue, and Python Green are a few of the special paints on offer. But, have no fear. Porsche's Paint to Sample service is ready to recreate any unique pigment its customers desire by taking advantage of the more than 110 color tones at their disposal.
The 911 Carrera T's interior layout is not that exciting in its standard form, featuring dark grey, matte black, and glossy black accents, but thankfully, Porsche also presents the option to equip the inside living space with many more desirable alternatives. The base four-way adjustable seats can be upgraded to ones offering 18-way adjustments or even to a pair of carbon-fiber seats for even more improved weight bearing.
Customers who want their vehicle to stand out even more, have the ability to equip their vehicles with the optional Carrera T interior package, which offers stitched upholstery, 911 headrest emblems, safety belts, and even floor mats in contrasting colors such as Slate Grey or Lizard Green.
Porsche has already begun taking orders for the 911 Carrera T. The company expects the new model to arrive at dealers starting in February 2023. Nonetheless, expect to pay a fair sum to experience Porsche's pure driving experience recipe for the 911. As for Germany, the claimed starting price of this machine is € 123,845 ($128,202), including VAT and other taxes.
