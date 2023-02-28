Deep Dive: We Learned Stuttgart's Magic Word Inside Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Buying a new Porsche is enough for many customers, but some want to make it theirs with bespoke elements. Up to a point, these can be configured straight from the dealer when placing an order, but some want even more than that. It may be a specific shade of paint that is not in the standard portfolio, or a certain color for the leather inside. It can be done, and it is the work of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, a dedicated department within the company, which we got to visit.

193 photos Photo: Radu Chindris/Porsche