Porsche 911 Research Project and 959 Group B Homage Show Us the Right Way Forward via CGI

Unlike other luxury sports car automakers such as Lamborghini, which was preoccupied with teasing its EV crossover concept left and right before the premiere during the Monterey Car Week, Porsche still has ICE power flowing through its veins.
At least for a bit longer, especially when it comes to the most beloved 911 series. Unlike the second-generation Macan, which is going EV and never looking back, the upcoming 718-series EVs, or even the mighty Cayenne that will also become a zero-emissions model before the end of the decade, the 911 sports cars will be the last of the ICE-powered Mohicans, according to the German automaker.
But that doesn't mean the nameplate will not evolve and transform to remain relevant. Currently, the eighth iteration of the legendary rear-engine boxer-powered sports car has been in production since 2019. It is available in all 'shapes and sizes' – or guises – including Carrerras (4, S, 4S, GTS), Targas, Turbos, and GT3s. Plus a handful of special editions – like the Sport Classic or Dakar.
And now it is vertiginously heading toward the mid-cycle refresh where the 992.2 series will probably debut the absolute track beast – the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. From then on, all the German carmaker can do is add more variants and special editions, plus bespoke creations. For sure, they will do all that and then some more. As for the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, they are highly interested in what else can be done with the legendary 911.
For example, the good folks over at car.design.trends have recently focused our attention on this unofficial project made by Antoine Crobe (aka antoine_crobe on social media), formerly at Icona Shanghai and currently an exterior designer for Citroen. However, he is also a Porsche fan, which is how this hypothetical Porsche 911 research project came to virtual life.
Most likely, the pixel master was keen on discovering where the long and curved roads of the parallel universes of CGI could take the next-generation Porsche 911. As such, the artist respected the traditional proportions and most signature elements, including the rear-engine placement. But he also updated most styling cues, from the slim dual-LED line headlights to the side cameras or the rear's engine vents integration to the motorsport-inspired aerodynamic kit.
It's also a tad luxurious, given the gold-painted, humongous wheels, by the way! Just in case you don't want any of that ritzy feeling to perspire in your Porsche, we have a second suggestion for an excellent development of the sports car lineup. So, how about an orange-tastic, slammed and widebody Porsche 959 revival envisioned as a Group B homage by Magnus, the author behind the magnus.concepts account on social media? That's pretty darn cool, right?
