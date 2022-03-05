Legendary Porsche 959 Turns Into a Raging Tsukuba Time Attack Virtual Supercar

Supremely cool, the 1986 to 1993 Porsche 959 Group B rally racer and road-legal sports car is seen by many as one of the greatest tarmac rides of all time. But do they feel it also has JDM material?
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, usually dabbles with American whips. He is the digital author behind Hagerty’s “What If” series and a prolific creator of imaginative virtual projects. Most of them are in U.S. specification.
However, there are both Euro and JDM-inspired exceptions. Separate ones, usually. Alas, this time around, because he loves both the Porsche 959 and the way Japanese folk handle track cars, he decided to adjoin both currents for a cool attempt at a Porsche 959 Tsukuba Time Attack car. Well, I say he was quite successful.
But that is just me, no need to take my word for granted. So, let us have a closer look at digital goodies. After reading a piece on Japan’s Tsukuba track (a short yet very technical course), a “crazy and absolute form over function, yet the form is never compromised” idea sprung to mind with a 959 twist.
Hence, the Porsche 959 Tsukuba Time Attack we see here in the gallery. Or the post embedded below. Complete with all the goodies needed for something that “rewards lateral grip, exit traction, and sheer power.” So, this virtual 959 sports a deleted engine cover because it is a “fancy pants” type of ride.
Then, a “huge chassis mount wing,” lots of insane front aero too “with a big splitter and dive planes,” as well as the necessary aftermarket tire/wheel setup. That would be a combination of Volk TE37s shod in Toyo R888s, and with massive brakes behind them. And voila, everything looks ready for mindless fun and number chasing (they say a sub-50-second lap is quite elusive). With a livery that emulates the racetrack map, of course...
However, there are both Euro and JDM-inspired exceptions. Separate ones, usually. Alas, this time around, because he loves both the Porsche 959 and the way Japanese folk handle track cars, he decided to adjoin both currents for a cool attempt at a Porsche 959 Tsukuba Time Attack car. Well, I say he was quite successful.
But that is just me, no need to take my word for granted. So, let us have a closer look at digital goodies. After reading a piece on Japan’s Tsukuba track (a short yet very technical course), a “crazy and absolute form over function, yet the form is never compromised” idea sprung to mind with a 959 twist.
Hence, the Porsche 959 Tsukuba Time Attack we see here in the gallery. Or the post embedded below. Complete with all the goodies needed for something that “rewards lateral grip, exit traction, and sheer power.” So, this virtual 959 sports a deleted engine cover because it is a “fancy pants” type of ride.
Then, a “huge chassis mount wing,” lots of insane front aero too “with a big splitter and dive planes,” as well as the necessary aftermarket tire/wheel setup. That would be a combination of Volk TE37s shod in Toyo R888s, and with massive brakes behind them. And voila, everything looks ready for mindless fun and number chasing (they say a sub-50-second lap is quite elusive). With a livery that emulates the racetrack map, of course...