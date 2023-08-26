This Insane 1/4-Mile Drag Race Might Just Be One for the History Books

Who would have thought that one day, we'd all see a 1/4-mile drag race between a fully electric beast like the Rimac Nevera, a KTM MotoGP bike, and a supercharged Hayabusa called the TTS Superbusa? Well, in my professional opinion, the short answer is that it doesn't matter because here we are. With no further delay, let's see the stats and then check out the skills of the driver and the two riders.
First, we have the fantastic Rimac Nevera with its quad-electric motor setup, driving all four wheels. It also has a 120kWh battery pack.
The total power this monster can output is... wait for it... 1,888 horsepower or 1,914 ps, or 1,388.6 kW. The torque isn't less impressive, measuring 1,740.6 lb-ft or 2360 Nm. Only hyperboles and really fancy words could describe this amount of power.
It can reach 62 mph or 100 kph in under 2 seconds, with a top speed of 256 mph or 412 kph. Yeah, it's not for picking up your kids from school. The only downside is the weight, which comes in at 4,740 lbs 2,150 kg. A 2024 Rimac Nevera would cost you around $2,200,000 for the base version. If you want the Time Attack, it could put a $3,000,000 dent in your budget.
Behind the wheel is the ever-entertaining Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel that organized this entire show.
Next, the 1,000 cc Red Bull KTM MotoGP bike can produce 266 hp or 270 ps with 88.5 lb-ft or 120 Nm of torque. The rider isn't your average Joe, either. Living legend Dani Pedrosa is on top of it. Mr. Pedrosa has 54 Grand Prix wins and 31 MotoGP wins.
Last but certainly not least, we have another Hulkish two-wheeled entity. The Suzuki Hayabusa or TTS Superbusa has a 1.3-liter 4-cylinder engine that can deliver 375 hp 380 ps with 250 lb-ft or 340 Nm of torque. The words "too much power" come to mind.
Now, let's see how they performed on the tarmac. With this much horsepower on the track, you can imagine that all three took off like rocket-propelled bats out of hell.
The Rimac Nevera came first, with the KTM Superbike in second. Still, the Superbusa finished way behind because it apparently had a "cold wheel," so it had wheelspin up to the finish line.
The second time around, the results were even more entertaining. The KTM managed to get a better start and beat the Nevera at the finish line. Sadly for the Hayabusa, it still was last.
The third time's the lucky charm, but not for the poor Hayabusa because it still came out third. While it was close between the MotoGP bike and the Rimac Nevera, the electric behemoth won again, making it the overall victor.
The best time for the 1/4-mile run for the Nevera was 8.5 seconds. The KTM MotoGP bike did it in 8.6 seconds, with the TTS Superbusa in 9.6 seconds.
