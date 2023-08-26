This Insane 1/4-Mile Drag Race Might Just Be One for the History Books

Who would have thought that one day, we'd all see a 1/4-mile drag race between a fully electric beast like the Rimac Nevera, a KTM MotoGP bike, and a supercharged Hayabusa called the TTS Superbusa? Well, in my professional opinion, the short answer is that it doesn't matter because here we are. With no further delay, let's see the stats and then check out the skills of the driver and the two riders.

14 photos Photo: carwow