Together, These 1/4-Mile Drag Race Contestants Add Up to More Than a Million Dollars

What could be better than grabbing a cold one on a hot summer Friday and chillaxing while watching four legendary Porsches go head-to-head in a no-nonsense quarter-mile drag race? Seeing four muscle Vette models from the '70s? As great as that might sound, all we have for you today is one UK track, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, GT4 RS, GT3, and GT4. So we'll have to make do with what we have.
Now, let's meet our German contenders. The first on the list is the 911 GT3 RS, designed and forged for the race track. This isn't your run-of-the-mill grocery-shopping vehicle.
This monster stands proud on its rear wheels with a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine that can produce 518 hp or 525 ps with 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque.
This model cost 234,000 GBP (Great British Pounds), equivalent to over $294,000. Some might call it as expensive as a house, while others could call it chump change. We're not clear on what Mat Watson from the YouTube "carwow" channel that organized this race calls it, but he did order one.
Next, we have the Porsche 911 GT3, which has the same naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that can output 503 hp or 510 ps with 347 lb-ft or 470 Nm of torque. It's also RWD and has the same gearbox, but the sweet spot is the price. It's 146,400 GBP or 183,562 US dollars, making it more than $100k cheaper than the GT3 RS.
Then, there's the RWD Cayman GT4 RS with its 4.0-liter NA engine, which can output 493 hp (500 ps) with 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. This baby costs roughly 123,000 pounds sterling, which would mean close to 155k dollars. Only high-value rollers here...
The Porsche GT4, in its screaming yellow, came to compete with its very own 4.0-liter NA engine that can deliver 414 hp (420 ps) with 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque. You can't order this model anymore, but back in its heyday, it cost almost 76,000 GBP or close to $96,000.
After the customary sound check, they were off to the races, each trying their hardest to get to the finish line. Funnily enough, they all finished the same way they were lined up from left (GT3 RS) to right.
Here are the times! The Porsche 911 GT3 RS did the 1/4-mile in 11.1 seconds, followed by the 911 GT3 in 11.3 seconds. The Cayman GT4 RS finished in 11.4 seconds, and the GT4 in 11.9 seconds.
Now, if the price of the absolute winner is worth it, it's in the eye of the beholder (of the wallet). Just keep in mind that you can't currently order one, but the resell value is at least twice the retail price.
