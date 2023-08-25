Together, These 1/4-Mile Drag Race Contestants Add Up to More Than a Million Dollars

What could be better than grabbing a cold one on a hot summer Friday and chillaxing while watching four legendary Porsches go head-to-head in a no-nonsense quarter-mile drag race? Seeing four muscle Vette models from the '70s? As great as that might sound, all we have for you today is one UK track, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, GT4 RS, GT3, and GT4. So we'll have to make do with what we have.

15 photos Photo: carwow