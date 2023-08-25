Austin-Made Model Y Unit Presents Cracked Front Casting; Tesla Says It Is Within Specs

Whenever I discover a new problem with a Tesla, investors and advocates argue that it is anecdotal evidence. Trying to explain that early cases could lead to others never helped. Yet, it was always what followed. This is the first story I write in which they are absolutely right: only one vehicle has the problem I am reporting, but it needs attention. That's what led this Austin-made Model Y owner to publicly ask if his car is the only one affected by a cracked front casting.

8 photos Photo: NK/Cracked_Tesla