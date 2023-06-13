Toyota Promises BEVs With Giga Castings and 932-Mile (1,500-Km) Range by 2028

Toyota is still seen as an EV-skeptic automaker because it dared not follow the hype around these vehicles. The world's largest car company has tried to say several times it would only follow this path when battery technology was at the right stage. Considering what the company disclosed in its "Let's Change the Future of Cars" workshop, that stage will arrive in 2026, leading to battery electric vehicles with a range of 932 miles (1,500 kilometers) by 2028. Oh, and the cars will have giga castings, just like those Tesla developed.

22 photos Photo: Toyota