Triumph Bonneville T120 Fox Is a Custom Exercise in Understated Greatness

Ever since the firm’s inception in 2015, the guys at Tamarit Motorcycles in Spain have been working wonders on Triumph’s modern classics. They’ve been doing so at a rather astonishing pace, too, and the bike we’re about to look at is the 130th entry in their project archive. Monochromatic though it may be, this custom marvel is guaranteed to turn heads wherever it rides.

28 photos Photo: Tamarit Motorcycles