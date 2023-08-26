Triumph Bonneville T120 Fox Is a Custom Exercise in Understated Greatness

Ever since the firm’s inception in 2015, the guys at Tamarit Motorcycles in Spain have been working wonders on Triumph’s modern classics. They’ve been doing so at a rather astonishing pace, too, and the bike we’re about to look at is the 130th entry in their project archive. Monochromatic though it may be, this custom marvel is guaranteed to turn heads wherever it rides.
The build was dubbed the Fox following its completion (for some reason), and it started with a stock Bonneville T120 from Triumph’s lineup. Let’s begin by analyzing the bike’s rear end, where you will now find a pair of Hagon Nitro shocks taking care of suspension duties. Tamarit shortened and looped the subframe, fitting the rearmost portion of the tubing with a flush-mounted LED lighting strip in the process.
We see a bespoke rear fender attached to the subframe’s underside, while a two-piece leather saddle can be found up top. The seat is flanked by new side covers originating from Tamarit’s proprietary catalog of bolt-on parts. Lower down, the Fox wears an aluminum chain guard on the right and a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket on the left. Its front end is equally alluring.
There, the star of the show is a gyroscopic LED headlight, which will keep the way ahead nice and lit on the darkest of nights. Right behind this new headlamp are a couple of spring-like fork embellishments that look the part, and they sit in between CNC-machined triple clamps. A custom front fender is also present, secured in place by way of stainless-steel brackets.
Up in the cockpit area, this reworked T120 comes equipped with digital Motogadget instrumentation and a chromed handlebar, as well as bar-end turn signals and Highsider mirrors. Tamarit did away with the motorcycle’s original wheels, making room for 16-inch alternatives cloaked in retro-style tires. In addition, the OEM brake discs have been swapped with fresh aftermarket units to round out the upgraded footgear.
The Fox also carries a single-piece sump guard and radiator cover, all nicely dressed up in chrome plating for a mirror finish. Tamarit’s experts kept the Bonneville’s factory fuel tank, but they replaced the badges with laser-cut substitutes depicting the shop’s logo. They hooked the electronics up to a Motogadget controller, and the parallel-twin motor hasn’t escaped their overhaul, either.
Combustion gases are now evicted through a dual stainless-steel exhaust system from Zard, which is said to give the Bonnie an even finer soundtrack besides improved airflow. There’s also a custom intake manifold that breathes via a forward-facing Free Spirits air filter. Lastly, the finishing touches consisted of silver paint for the bodywork and heaps of chrome on various other parts. Once again, Tamarit kicked the ball straight out of the park!
