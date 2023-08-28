This Tennessee Tiny Might Be the Most Beautiful Classic-Style Home on Wheels

Elegance, sophistication, and sumptuous comfort aren't typically associated with the free spirit and practical approach of tiny living. Tiny homes on wheels tend to be either rustic and simple or very modern and minimalistic. Still, there are exceptions worth mentioning. This tiny home currently sitting in Tennessee looks more like a miniature English manor, exuding noble elegance and quiet luxury.
The aptly named Country Retreat brings on the charm of an old-school mansion in the countryside, masterfully contained within the restricted space of a mobile dwelling. It looks perfectly charming on the outside and reveals a stunning classic-style interior.
The 30-foot (9.1 meters) length allows a generous main-floor configuration with a large bedroom. One loft in the back is the ideal addition to the well-configured main floor space. The Country Retreat could accommodate at least four people, and it's fitted with all the appliances and equipment you'd want in a modern home. However, it's the sophisticated interior style that makes this home stand out.
White walls and ceilings, together with oversized windows, are common tiny house features. The Country Retreat shines a new light on them through contrasting accents such as the exquisite flooring – solid oak hardwood in a Chevron pattern. Oak and quartz stone countertops create the same effect. The brass and matte black hardware added throughout create another contrasting layer. The result is a house interior that looks classically elegant and sophisticated without sacrificing functionality.
The only downside? There's no separation from the living area, which means there's no privacy. Still, some might appreciate this fluidity, where the living room sofa and furniture become an extension of the bedroom, creating the illusion of a much wider, opulent sleeping area. The beautiful leather sofa placed under another large window adds to the classic elegance inside the Country Retreat.
Classic-style cabinets and closets also give the kitchen a nostalgic vibe. At the same time, it's perfectly modern in terms of cooking basics. It's fitted with a stainless steel 4-burner gas range, a large energy-efficient fridge/freezer with automatic defrost, and an exterior hood fan with LED lighting. Even without the typical staircase with built-in storage, this kitchen offers numerous cabinets and drawers for optimal storage.
One of the best parts is the quartz breakfast bar, with enough room for three bar stools. It's integrated in a way that takes up as little space as possible while still benefitting from the views and natural light coming through the large front window. It makes the kitchen a warmer, more inviting space where family members can spend time together.
Beauty is in the details, such as the salvaged walnut ladder used for accessing the loft bedroom. Simple yet beautifully styled, this loft bedroom also gets plenty of natural light and is fitted with elegant protection railings that don't obstruct the view.
Some of the elements that make the Country Retreat remarkable were recently added. Its builder, Handcrafted Movement, bought it back from the original buyer and upgraded it with a refinished hardwood floor, a new tile shower and glass, a split air conditioning system, and several new lighting fixtures. The house was also repainted inside and out.
Together with the smart layout, the gorgeous classic elegance of this tiny makes it perfect for guests, either as a guest house or a vacation rental. A spacious outside deck could be the cherry on top. The builder offers exterior furnishings, including a firepit and two Adirondack chairs, for an extra $1,000. The house itself is available for $95,000. Those who would like to add all the interior furnishings, including cookware and linens, have to pay nearly $9,000 extra.
Boasting the elegance of an English manor, seamlessly blended with the functionality of a modern home, this mobile abode confirms once again the remarkable versatility of tiny homes. For folks who appreciate classic style and timeless sophistication, the Countryside Retreat is one of the most beautiful homes on wheels today.
The 30-foot (9.1 meters) length allows a generous main-floor configuration with a large bedroom. One loft in the back is the ideal addition to the well-configured main floor space. The Country Retreat could accommodate at least four people, and it's fitted with all the appliances and equipment you'd want in a modern home. However, it's the sophisticated interior style that makes this home stand out.
White walls and ceilings, together with oversized windows, are common tiny house features. The Country Retreat shines a new light on them through contrasting accents such as the exquisite flooring – solid oak hardwood in a Chevron pattern. Oak and quartz stone countertops create the same effect. The brass and matte black hardware added throughout create another contrasting layer. The result is a house interior that looks classically elegant and sophisticated without sacrificing functionality.
One end of the house was designed to be a flexible, spacious area for different needs. It works beautifully as a main bedroom, big enough to fit in a large bed with plenty of walk-around space. At the same time, it could be configured as a home office with lots of space and natural light coming through the large windows.
The only downside? There's no separation from the living area, which means there's no privacy. Still, some might appreciate this fluidity, where the living room sofa and furniture become an extension of the bedroom, creating the illusion of a much wider, opulent sleeping area. The beautiful leather sofa placed under another large window adds to the classic elegance inside the Country Retreat.
Classic-style cabinets and closets also give the kitchen a nostalgic vibe. At the same time, it's perfectly modern in terms of cooking basics. It's fitted with a stainless steel 4-burner gas range, a large energy-efficient fridge/freezer with automatic defrost, and an exterior hood fan with LED lighting. Even without the typical staircase with built-in storage, this kitchen offers numerous cabinets and drawers for optimal storage.
One of the best parts is the quartz breakfast bar, with enough room for three bar stools. It's integrated in a way that takes up as little space as possible while still benefitting from the views and natural light coming through the large front window. It makes the kitchen a warmer, more inviting space where family members can spend time together.
The bathroom is equally elegant, revealing dark wood furniture that adds more depth. In addition to the energy-efficient flush toilet and the large shower with neo-angle tile, it includes a large quartz vanity with generous built-in storage. The house is also fitted with power hookups for a mini washer/dryer unit, a tankless water heater, and a mini split air conditioning/heating system.
Beauty is in the details, such as the salvaged walnut ladder used for accessing the loft bedroom. Simple yet beautifully styled, this loft bedroom also gets plenty of natural light and is fitted with elegant protection railings that don't obstruct the view.
Some of the elements that make the Country Retreat remarkable were recently added. Its builder, Handcrafted Movement, bought it back from the original buyer and upgraded it with a refinished hardwood floor, a new tile shower and glass, a split air conditioning system, and several new lighting fixtures. The house was also repainted inside and out.
Together with the smart layout, the gorgeous classic elegance of this tiny makes it perfect for guests, either as a guest house or a vacation rental. A spacious outside deck could be the cherry on top. The builder offers exterior furnishings, including a firepit and two Adirondack chairs, for an extra $1,000. The house itself is available for $95,000. Those who would like to add all the interior furnishings, including cookware and linens, have to pay nearly $9,000 extra.
The Countryside Retreat is sitting in Middle Tennessee right now, but it can travel anywhere in the US. It comes on a solid three-axle trailer with brakes, road lighting, and built-in leveling jacks.
Boasting the elegance of an English manor, seamlessly blended with the functionality of a modern home, this mobile abode confirms once again the remarkable versatility of tiny homes. For folks who appreciate classic style and timeless sophistication, the Countryside Retreat is one of the most beautiful homes on wheels today.