This 2024 Thor Hurricane RV Will Add a Serious Dose of Luxury to Your Next Family Vacation

If you’re looking for a family-friendly RV filled with luxury amenities, then you might want to take a look at the new Thor Hurricane 35M. This Class A motorhome was designed to accommodate a family of five in complete comfort. It has a bath and a half, a living room with an expanding sofa bed, and a great king-size bedroom. It also offers storage galore!
Summer is already here, and you know what that means. It’s the perfect time to embark on a cross-country road trip or just break the routine and enjoy a long weekend in full sun and fun. The new Thor Hurricane is a great option for those who want to travel in the lap of luxury.
This Class A RV sits on a Ford F-53 chassis. Under the hood, it has a 7.3-liter V8 that puts out 335 hp and 468 lb-ft (635 Nm) of torque. It has enough oomph to take you and your family to your next dream destination. Plus, it can tow all the things you want to take camping with you thanks to the 8,000-lb (3,629-kg) hitch. The motorhome is available in five distinct floor plans designed to match the needs of every traveler.
We’re going to take a look at the new 35M model, which measures 36.1 ft (11 meters) in length. It’s the biggest Hurricane in the lineup, so it provides plenty of interior space even for those who always overpack. The 35M is 8.3 ft (2.5 meters) wide, but with the slide-outs in place, it turns into a real apartment on wheels. At the front, the cockpit features come with all the goodies you’d expect to see in a Class A motorhome. It has a 7-inch display that people can use to control the temperature, turn the lights on and off, and also check the tank levels.
Next to this “lounge” is the dinette that seats four. It has two large benches with built-in storage and a table that drops down to make a bed. Next to this area is the living room, which features a nice sofa that also converts into a bed, allowing two travelers to sleep in comfort. Above the sofa, you’ll see two speakers and some cabinets that can be used to store away snacks or other items. In front of this multi-use space are a TV and an electric fireplace that comes in handy during winter.
Then we have the kitchen, which has numerous white and grey cabinets that can fit all the pots, pans, and utensils that a family of five needs. It even comes with a generous pantry with slide-out drawers. The 35M is equipped with the necessary appliances too. It includes a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a residential refrigerator, a double-bowl stainless steel sink, and a microwave.
It has a large wardrobe and not one, not two, but six drawers. On top of that, travelers can put away stuff above the king-size bed since there are several cabinets as well. The bedroom even has a dresser and a TV. Plus, it comes with an extra closet that is all prepped for a washer and dryer. From this gorgeous bedroom, people can step into the master bathroom, which is loaded with goodies.
It has a sink, a generous countertop, a toilet, and a big shower with a skylight above that lets plenty of sunshine inside. Just like the rest of the RV, the master bathroom has numerous cabinets, cubby holes, and drawers.
Other features included in this Class A RV are a 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank, an exterior shower, and a 100-watt solar system. Take a look at the video tour below to see what the 2025 Hurricane 35M has to offer.
But that’s not all you can find in the cockpit area. An overhead bunk descends from the ceiling at the push of a button. This way, an adult can comfortably sleep in the front of the RV. When the bunk is not lowered into position, two people can use the swivel chairs and relax since there’s room for a coffee table as well.
