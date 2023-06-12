Azimoo Tepui Is a Highly-Functional Motorhome That Can Take You to Any Corner of the World

You don't have to be a camping expert to have a great time exploring the outdoors. All you need is a reliable camper van, RV, or motorhome. Box truck campers are also a great base to build upon and create your dream mobile home to take with you on your adventures. They offer enough square footage and storage space, can accommodate multiple people, and are ready to take on any type of terrain so that you can roam freely wherever you want.
Azimoo, a Poland-based company that specializes in building advanced expedition vehicles, has created Tepui, an off-road box truck camper that allows you to travel to the most distant and challenging corners of the world in complete comfort. The builder focused on using the highest quality of workmanship, materials, and systems in a bid to offer the greatest comfort of traveling and autonomy possible.
Due to their generous interior and the ability to haul large amounts of weight, box trucks can include almost all amenities you would need during camping or other nomadic adventures. Moreover, because they have straight lines, it's easy to align or install furniture pieces and other construction elements.
This is also valid for the Azimoo Tepui, which includes - in just 108 square feet (10 square meters) of livable space - a living area with sitting room and kitchen, and a more private space toward the back of the truck, comprising the bedroom and the bathroom. There is also plenty of room to move around for the inhabitants. It can comfortably accommodate two people, with the possibility of creating a sleeping space for guests as well.
The Fuso Canter has a gross vehicle weight of 6.5 tonnes, so it's noticeably more compact than the usual vehicles builders choose for expedition rigs. However, it is more than suitably equipped for difficult tasks. Its fuel tanks have a capacity of up to 300 liters, allowing for more than 2,000 km (1,243 miles) of autonomy.
Allowing for self-sufficient living was also a top priority for Azimoo. The on-board elements making off-grid living possible include 300 liters of fresh water stored in bunkers, a Truma diesel heater for hot air and hot water, and a solar panel system with a total output of 1,000 watts of power, coupled with high-capacity batteries (480 Ah). In case you are stationed in a place where it rains a lot, a 2.2 kW power generator from Honda is available.
The seating space includes two benches facing each other and a decent size retractable table in between. This area can be used for dining, playing games, and working if you are a digital nomad. A small hatch in this area allows access to the driver's cab, so you won't have to get out of the cab if you have something urgent to tell them.
In the middle of the truck, there is the kitchen of Azimoo Tepui, featuring plenty of cabinets and drawers and beautiful granite countertops. It is well-equipped for cooking on the road, including appliances ranging from a two-burner cooktop and a gas stove to a fridge/freezer. Upper cabinets throughout the front area of the truck provide plenty enough of storage space for personal items.
The bedroom in the back of the truck is fitted with a comfortable double bed and overhead storage cubicles. The sleeping area is well-lit thanks to the side windows and a big skylight on the roof.
The full-height bathroom is right next to the sleeping area, and its design is quite innovative. The cassette toilet and shower are housed in two separate cabins, but they can be united and create a separate bathroom spanning the entire width of the truck by opening both doors.
The price for the Azimoo Tepui camper is available on request, so don't hesitate to contact the Polish company if this box truck camper has piqued your interest.
Due to their generous interior and the ability to haul large amounts of weight, box trucks can include almost all amenities you would need during camping or other nomadic adventures. Moreover, because they have straight lines, it's easy to align or install furniture pieces and other construction elements.
This is also valid for the Azimoo Tepui, which includes - in just 108 square feet (10 square meters) of livable space - a living area with sitting room and kitchen, and a more private space toward the back of the truck, comprising the bedroom and the bathroom. There is also plenty of room to move around for the inhabitants. It can comfortably accommodate two people, with the possibility of creating a sleeping space for guests as well.
This box truck camper was built on a Mitsubishi Fuso Canter 4×4, which was further modified to enhance its off-road capabilities. For instance, the builder did away with the dual rear wheels and installed better non-factory suspension and All Terrain Warriors wheels that will allow adventurers to reach even places that are considered inaccessible. Moreover, two winches were fitted at the front and back of the truck. But what will really make any off-road enthusiast rejoice is the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine capable of delivering 175 hp (177 ps) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque.
The Fuso Canter has a gross vehicle weight of 6.5 tonnes, so it's noticeably more compact than the usual vehicles builders choose for expedition rigs. However, it is more than suitably equipped for difficult tasks. Its fuel tanks have a capacity of up to 300 liters, allowing for more than 2,000 km (1,243 miles) of autonomy.
Allowing for self-sufficient living was also a top priority for Azimoo. The on-board elements making off-grid living possible include 300 liters of fresh water stored in bunkers, a Truma diesel heater for hot air and hot water, and a solar panel system with a total output of 1,000 watts of power, coupled with high-capacity batteries (480 Ah). In case you are stationed in a place where it rains a lot, a 2.2 kW power generator from Honda is available.
Various clever details in terms of design make this build a great residential structure. As you enter the box truck camper, you will notice the seating area on the right, the kitchen in the center, and the bedroom in the stern of the cabin.
The seating space includes two benches facing each other and a decent size retractable table in between. This area can be used for dining, playing games, and working if you are a digital nomad. A small hatch in this area allows access to the driver's cab, so you won't have to get out of the cab if you have something urgent to tell them.
In the middle of the truck, there is the kitchen of Azimoo Tepui, featuring plenty of cabinets and drawers and beautiful granite countertops. It is well-equipped for cooking on the road, including appliances ranging from a two-burner cooktop and a gas stove to a fridge/freezer. Upper cabinets throughout the front area of the truck provide plenty enough of storage space for personal items.
There is also an outdoor kitchen with a sink and a two-burner cooker installed in a sliding drawer. This is such a nice addition for those who want to spend as much time as possible outdoors. An ingenious 270-degree corner awning creates a large covered area outside, providing shelter from the rain and protection from the sun on hot days.
The bedroom in the back of the truck is fitted with a comfortable double bed and overhead storage cubicles. The sleeping area is well-lit thanks to the side windows and a big skylight on the roof.
The full-height bathroom is right next to the sleeping area, and its design is quite innovative. The cassette toilet and shower are housed in two separate cabins, but they can be united and create a separate bathroom spanning the entire width of the truck by opening both doors.
Other noteworthy features of the Tepui motorhome include DEQRE Shield walls that provide perfect thermal conditions inside, recessed lighting throughout, a camera system, remote monitoring of the vehicle parameters, and an Inmarsat system that ensures digital nomads can use a Wi-Fi connection even in the middle of nowhere. For entertainment, the truck also boasts satellite television provided by Marsat devices.
The price for the Azimoo Tepui camper is available on request, so don't hesitate to contact the Polish company if this box truck camper has piqued your interest.