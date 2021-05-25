This Manual 1967 Mercury Cougar 289 Is Looking for a New and Caring Owner

After the Ford Motor Company reinvented itself with the rollout of the Mustang for the 1964-and-a-half model year, premium brand Mercury followed suit with the Cougar. A whopping 150,893 examples were made in the first year of production, and this lovely hardtop here is one of them.
Offered on Craigslist for $8,000 or best offer while a non-running car fetches in the ballpark of $4,000 nowadays, the 1967 model isn’t a garage queen by any stretch. Although a little rough around the edges, this Cougar can and will drive to your house to the burbly tune of a dependable small-block motor.
The 289 Windsor displaces 4.7 liters, and when it was new, Mercury offered two options in the guise of a two- or four-barrel carburetor with either 200 or 225 horsepower. A very stout engine that needs little in the way of maintenance to run properly, this particular mill features a four-barrel carb, MDS ignition, an aftermarket intake system, as well as finned valve covers.
Topped by a chrome air cleaner that could use a little bit of elbow grease to be polished to its former glory, the 289 has reportedly clocked 150,000 (241,401 miles). A three-speed transmission channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels, which feature BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.
Garaged in the last four years, the Cougar further boasts newer brakes, steering components, a dual exhaust, aftermarket gauges for the oil and water temperature, aftermarket door panels, and an Alpine head unit with Bluetooth connectivity for calls and your favorite music. Originally finished in Moss Green, the red-painted coupe definitely needs to be prepped and repainted because it’s faded and oxidized in a few areas. The sunroof needs some attention as well in the guise of a fresh seal and replacement hinges.
Other areas that could be improved are front seats, turn signal stalk, vacuum canisters of the flip-up headlight grills, some gauges, heater ducts, controlling cables, and so forth. It’s the kind of work that can easily be done on a small budget, which makes this Cougar a steal at merely $8,000.
