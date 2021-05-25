1989 Ford Mustang LX Is Fully Understated Outside, Screams for Attention Inside

While the Blue Oval’s third-generation Mustang (the Fox body) might not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that it had a very long life. It was built from 1978 all the way up to 1993 and spawned great versions (such as the original SVT Cobra) and wonderous stories even during modern times.
Let's face it, everyone would love to park in their garage an original Mustang that’s already fully restored to its original condition or just waiting for the TLC, time, and investment needed to embark on a project car. But today, you can’t have that without shelling out a bucket load of cash.
We really don’t recommend going for a second-generation Mustang as the alternative. Everyone loves the ugly duckling story but probably doesn’t want to drive one. So, that leaves us with the next best (and usually affordable) alternative of a third-generation Fox Body. One that belongs to the final years of production, if possible.
And so it happens that we stumbled upon this 1989 Ford Mustang LX Coupe that’s on dealer consignment for $23,500 at PC Classic Cars, a specialized shop from Sherman, Texas, which seems to have a knack for digging up cool (yet understated) third-generation Mustangs regularly.
This unit seen here looks almost “invisible” because it’s dressed up in Oxford White, Ford’s take on one of the world’s most successful and bland shades of all times. The car does come with contrasting black elements and a bit of red on the sides, but thanks to the Fox Body styling and the paint job, it’s as inconspicuous as it gets.
On the flip side, the exterior looks pristine, while the dealer also provides a look under the body in the gallery, with all things looking just as great down there. Also, the ten-hole 15-inch wheels blend in like a chameleon in a forest. But wait, because everything changes once you open the door.
Inside, it’s a visual party through and through because the ‘Stang features another all-original perk: the stunning red interior. It’s a huge contrast to the unassuming exterior, and it’s a great way to stand out in a crowd, though only when you feel like showing off.
As far as the mechanical bits are concerned, the good news continues with another item that’s labeled as original in the description. It’s the 5.0-liter V8 engine hooked up to a five-speed manual transmission. The Fox body Mustang has been taken out for just enough rides to have some 76,000 original miles (122,000 km) displayed on the odometer.
