1970 Mercury Cougar Spent Decades in a Shed, Got Out, Ended Up in a Shed Again

Back in 1970, if you wanted to purchase the last-year first-generation Mercury Cougar, there’s a good chance you ended up getting the two-barrel 351W (5.8-liter), as it was still the base engine just like on the 1969 model.
But this new model year came with a series of changes in the engine lineup, including a new 351 Cleveland V8 that replaced the four-barrel unit (351W), this time with an output of 300 horsepower.
Furthermore, the 390ci (6.4-liter) was finally gone, so those who wanted upgraded power on their Cougars had to go for the 428CJ and SCJ options with 335 horsepower.
According to the VIN code, the Cougar that we have here comes with the standard 351W 2-barrel, with the owner explaining that the car still runs and drives, though the brakes are pretty much dead.
Currently in decent shape, this Mercury Cougar spent nearly two decades parked in a shed before the owner’s sister took it out for a couple of years. The vehicle ended up in storage after that for the second time.
As you can see in the photos here, the Cougar doesn’t look all that bad, and that could be a sign that the storage conditions haven’t necessarily been the worst. That's the good news.
The bad news is that we know little about how much rust is there on the car and whether it’s still complete and original, with eBay seller jhjakehendrixjake claiming they only installed a new fuel pump and an ignition system.
Owned by the same family since new, there’s a chance this Cougar is as original as it gets, though this is something that you should personally inspect in person.
Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, this Mercury Cougar is already getting lots of attention online. It has received no fewer than 13 bids in the couple of days since the bidding wars started. The top offer at the time of writing is $9,600.
