Hailie Deegan Plays With Barstool Kart and Poses Next to Upgraded 'Stang for Fun

Let’s take the most recent video, for example, where she kicks off the proceeds without much going on. It’s just her on a sofa, surrounded by a lot of wall cabinets. As such, it’s easy to understand that this time around, we’re not going to be treated to one of her adventures , which previously included things such as playing cops and robbers on pit bikes.Instead, this episode is dedicated to working around the shop, and unless you’re a do-it-yourself kind of person, we’re just going to advise skipping to the 2:05 mark for some fun volleyball action and then to the 6-minute mark when she steps outside in a very patriotic outfit The costume wasn’t there just for shock value because we get the chance to see the NASCAR racer swap the truck steering wheel for something else entirely: a barstool kart! Although she had “a lot of high hopes” for this silly contraption, it didn’t last long as it quickly ground to a halt as it either “ran out of gas or blew the motor.”Well, that makes way for actual car action, as from the 7:45 mark, she and her friends start working on a new upgrade for her Ford Mustang —a set of Type S smart LED lights, which have different colors and can be controlled via a smartphone app.No days of hard work would be complete without a little evening relaxation, so after the installation finishes, the NASCAR racer’s fans get to check out the result in a dimly lighted scenario. As such, there’s a chance to see both the LEDs and Hailie Deegan herself shine alongside the cool Mustang, which also seems to sport a host of other upgrades, including a cool set of contrasting black aftermarket wheels.