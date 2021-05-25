New Ford Ranger Splash Brings Back the Performance Vibes in Quick Rendering

4 Corvette-Powered Ford Truck Has Sacrilege Written All Over, Is Ridiculously Cool

With the F-150 gaining the all-electric Lightning version alongside its ICE-powered versions this month, the Blue Oval's full-size truck is getting all the attention. Even so, the rendering we have here brings the mid-size offering that is the Ranger under the spotlights by reviving the Splash derivative. 1 photo



However, the Splash badge dates back to the second-gen Ranger that reigned about three decades ago. Introduced for the 1993 model year, it was a sporty trim that came with a Flareside bed. You know, the one involving pumped-up rear fenders rather than the flush approach that defined the Styleside design normally used on the truck.



And while 2WD and 4WD versions were offered, all of them came with the front grille of the all-paw derivative. The dynamic image was reinforced via color-coded bumpers and custom "Splash" decals adorning the sides and the tailgate.



As far as the road connection was concerned, the lowering suspension that improved the road manners of the



Now, the quick pixel effort we have here sees the current North American Ranger receiving the nostalgic road-biased Splash treatment.



And while most of the bits and pieces that set the 90s original apart have been translated to the new truck, the Flareside approach got lost somewhere along the way. Graphic designer Jim (a.k.a. jlord8), who handles these renderings in his spare time, points out the said aspect in the description of the Instagram post below.



Meanwhile, in the real world, truck fans are waiting for the unveiling of the next-generation Ranger, which should go on sale next year as a 2023 model.



The newcomer is expected to address one of the most important complaints about the iteration it replaces: the fact that the range-topping, terrain-taming Raptor derivative isn't offered in North America. In fact, here's a recent



