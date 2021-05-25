This Is Why the Power Frunk Is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning's Coolest Feature

The widely anticipated move of the popular F-150 to all-electric propulsion is now a reality. The Lightning is here, and it’s even more capable than its ICE-powered siblings. It also takes practicality to new heights, and its versatile frunk is in large part responsible for that.
Ford’s longest-running nameplate has reigned supreme in the U.S. pickup truck segment for decades, and many of us were wondering how it will evolve in the EV era. As it turns out, it looks the same, it hasn’t lost a beat in terms of power or versatility, and it’s also decently priced.
While several manufacturers chose to modify an existing chassis to accommodate an electric powertrain, swapping out the engines with a big motor, the Blue Oval completely redesigned it, employing smaller yet powerful dual in-board motors that free up a lot of space. Thus, the engine bay has been converted into an ingenious frunk that takes the truck’s practicality to a whole new level. It’s big and easy to access
a regular F-150, the Lightning’s front grille is attached to the frunk lid. Because of this design, placing your stuff inside is just as easy to access as a sedan’s trunk.
With 14.1 cu-ft (400 liters) of space, it offers almost the same amount of cargo space as a 2021 Camry (15.1 cu-ft/427 liters), and it also has a solid 400-pound (181-kg) payload rating.
Additionally, it’s fitted with several useful features such as grocery hooks, tie-downs, or a cargo net so you can transport all kinds of items safely. It’s secure and power-operated
The huge lid is also power operated, so you won’t have to lift or reach up to lower it. That is a very convenient feature that comes standard on all trims. It can handle dry and wet items
The innovative storage compartment incorporates a deeper section that comes with a drain plug. It offers room for wet and dirty items or can double as a food and beverage container. It’s sealed off by a reversible cover that can also be fitted upright in different positions to create a divider. It comes with various power outlets
kW of juice for your power tools, laptops, speakers, crockpots, or any other piece of equipment needed for your mobile work site or tailgate party.
Unlike the conventional, ICE-powered models, the truck will only be available in a single configuration that pairs a SuperCrew cab with a 5.5-foot (1.67-meter) bed. However, with the addition of the new storage compartment, you get plenty of storage room, so you won’t regret that Ford isn’t providing bigger bed sizes.
Set to arrive in dealerships in May 2022, the frunktastic F-150 Lightning will be offered in four individual trims with prices starting around $40,000, before additional fees, taxes, or potential incentives.
