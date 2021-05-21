Restored 1977 Chevrolet C10 Sport Flexes BMW 3.0 CSL-Like Livery

Recharge Your Gadgets With This Affordable, Eco-Friendly Window Solar Charger

8 photos Introduced in 1960, the Chevrolet C/K quickly evolved from a utilitarian workhorse into a lifestyle truck. By 1970, Chevy was already offering high-power, big-block V8 engines and various packages that turned the C10 into a sporty muscle truck. As muscle cars faded after 1972 due to strict emission regulations, the C/K also became less powerful, but Chevrolet kept offering sporty appearance packages.



The Sport bundle, available from 1976 to 1981, included body stripes that look a lot like those seen on BMW Motorsport liveries. The package came with stripes in various colors, ranging from plain white to four-color striping in an almost rainbow-like pattern of blue, yellow, orange, and red. But one option combined red, purple, and light blue, a three-color combo made famous by BMW's Motorsport division.



This finely restored 1977 Chevrolet Stepside sports this exact stripe package over a black body, and it reminds me of a certain livery that BMW used on the



Of course, this is just a coincidence. Chevrolet never intended to rip off BMW M cars. And to be honest, Chevy's striping is a tad different because it actually combines four colors instead of three, two of which are different shades of blue. But the similarity makes this truck my favorite Chevrolet C10 from the 1970s.



It's also quite a rare Chevy pickup. The Sport package was a COPO option back in the day, and apparently, GM didn't make too many of them in this exact color combo. The truck you see here was restored to concours-winning condition, and it might just be only one that's all-original. It's also a low-mileage truck with only 37,000 miles (59,546 km) on the odometer.



Fitted with a 5.7-liter small-block V8 rated at 160 horsepower, this truck isn't particularly fast, and that's one of the reasons why third-gen C/K pickups aren't as sought-after as the previous generation models. The BMW-like livery isn't a solid reason to buy such a truck, but if by any chance you're interested, this Stepside is actually available on



