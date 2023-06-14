The Vega XT 2.0 Off-Grid Teardrop Camper Is the Perfect Organizer for All Your Adventures

Nothing good comes out of settling, and least of all growth or success. File this under online #facts slash inspirational quotes you didn't expect to come across today.
In order to make it on the cutthroat market, regardless of the segment we're talking about, you have to be constantly changing and adapting, taking into account customer feedback in your attempts at delivering the "perfect” product. Constant tailoring of the product to demand is one way of achieving a product that stands out from all the rest. This is how the Vega XT 2.0 came to be.
The Vega XT 2.0 is the follow-up to the successful Vega XT launched a couple of years ago by Kentucky-based manufacturer Cedar Ridge Campers, a small, family-owned business that aims to deliver "perfect” campers for weekend adventurers looking to go off-grid. The Vega is the flagship model, offered in two flavors, the AT (all-terrain) and the XT (extreme terrain). The 2.0 upgrade applies to both but is most obvious in the XT version, which is why we're choosing to shine the light on it today.
The Vega was pretty much the perfect off-road teardrop camper as it was, offering a compact and rugged little towable that delivered basic functionality and a heightened degree of comfort at camp, whichever location you chose for it. But as said above, you can only get ahead if you pay attention to what the customers are saying, and that's what Cedar Ridge Campers did. Customer feedback on certain features inspired the 2.0 model, which presents itself as a sleeker, more functional, and overall more badass camper for your wildest adventures.
Like its predecessor, the XT 2.0 is constructed with fiberglass composite and premium laminates to guarantee lifetime use. Even the wood interior is not really wood because no one wants to or should have to deal with issues like rot and mold.
Upgrades over the original XT include a beefier welded steel frame, with 3,500-lb (1,585-kg) Timbren suspension with a 2-in lift for a total of 21 inches (53 cm) of ground clearance. The XT 2.0 rides on 16-in aluminum wheels clad in BFG KO2 265/75R16 tires and shielded under stand-on fenders. Rear leveling jacks, electric braking, hidden wiring and housing, and a sleeker design to the access step round up the exterior upgrades.
Also there is the now-standard 95-liter (3.3 cu-ft) Roam box, with a storage unit that can house an optional Truma refrigerator that no longer fits in the galley. Instead, on the opposite side of the stove slide-out, the XT 2.0 offers a pantry drawer with dividers, deep and wide enough to hold provisions for a few days of off-grid adventures.
Speaking of going off-grid, the XT 2.0 come standard with a 100W removable solar panel, a 105AH lithium battery, upgradable up to 210AH, a 1,500W pure sine inverter, and Redarc management system. There's also a 20-gallon (75.7-liter) insulated water tank, a Truma water heater and furnace, a Maxxair fan (the Zerobreeze AC is optional), and an integrated shower system. In short, the XT 2.0 brings you all the creature comforts you might need or want at camp, so you can extend your stay out on the trail.
In short, the Vega XT 2.0 wants to be the perfect little rugged companion for all your adventures in the great outdoors, with a clever and well-organized design that would make packing for said adventures less stressful. Pricing starts at $34,500 for the standard package – an "upgrade" over the $17,495 base price of the original Vega XT, though not of the welcome kind.
The Vega XT 2.0 is the follow-up to the successful Vega XT launched a couple of years ago by Kentucky-based manufacturer Cedar Ridge Campers, a small, family-owned business that aims to deliver "perfect” campers for weekend adventurers looking to go off-grid. The Vega is the flagship model, offered in two flavors, the AT (all-terrain) and the XT (extreme terrain). The 2.0 upgrade applies to both but is most obvious in the XT version, which is why we're choosing to shine the light on it today.
The Vega was pretty much the perfect off-road teardrop camper as it was, offering a compact and rugged little towable that delivered basic functionality and a heightened degree of comfort at camp, whichever location you chose for it. But as said above, you can only get ahead if you pay attention to what the customers are saying, and that's what Cedar Ridge Campers did. Customer feedback on certain features inspired the 2.0 model, which presents itself as a sleeker, more functional, and overall more badass camper for your wildest adventures.
The XT 2.0 is designed as the ultimate organizer for said adventures, the camper you load up and is ready to go right away. It's small but so well compartmentalized as to hold all your stuff, doing away with the stress usually associated with this type of outings. It's also versatile and can be further specced to hold the entire family, and now boasts a "deluxe” galley in the tailgate.
Like its predecessor, the XT 2.0 is constructed with fiberglass composite and premium laminates to guarantee lifetime use. Even the wood interior is not really wood because no one wants to or should have to deal with issues like rot and mold.
Upgrades over the original XT include a beefier welded steel frame, with 3,500-lb (1,585-kg) Timbren suspension with a 2-in lift for a total of 21 inches (53 cm) of ground clearance. The XT 2.0 rides on 16-in aluminum wheels clad in BFG KO2 265/75R16 tires and shielded under stand-on fenders. Rear leveling jacks, electric braking, hidden wiring and housing, and a sleeker design to the access step round up the exterior upgrades.
But the biggest change comes in the highlight of the Vega, the tailgate galley, which is now offered standard with a slide-out stove-sink combo that can be mounted on either side. The command center is in the center of the galley, framed by storage cubbies. The XT 2.0 offers a surprising amount of countertop space, which remains free for meal prep thanks to the slide-out feature that holds the sink with collapsible basin and hot/cold faucet, and the 2-burner 18-inch (45.7-cm) stove fed from a 20-lb (9-kg) propane tank on the tongue.
Also there is the now-standard 95-liter (3.3 cu-ft) Roam box, with a storage unit that can house an optional Truma refrigerator that no longer fits in the galley. Instead, on the opposite side of the stove slide-out, the XT 2.0 offers a pantry drawer with dividers, deep and wide enough to hold provisions for a few days of off-grid adventures.
Speaking of going off-grid, the XT 2.0 come standard with a 100W removable solar panel, a 105AH lithium battery, upgradable up to 210AH, a 1,500W pure sine inverter, and Redarc management system. There's also a 20-gallon (75.7-liter) insulated water tank, a Truma water heater and furnace, a Maxxair fan (the Zerobreeze AC is optional), and an integrated shower system. In short, the XT 2.0 brings you all the creature comforts you might need or want at camp, so you can extend your stay out on the trail.
The cabin holds a queen-size bed with his and hers storage units, under-bed storage, wireless charging pads, power outlets, and a skylight that's just perfect for star-gazing. Despite the rugged interior, the fake wood interior feels cozy and surprisingly elegant. The roof rack is now rated for 500 lbs (227 kg), which means you can add a rooftop tent to bring two more friends or kids, if you have them.
In short, the Vega XT 2.0 wants to be the perfect little rugged companion for all your adventures in the great outdoors, with a clever and well-organized design that would make packing for said adventures less stressful. Pricing starts at $34,500 for the standard package – an "upgrade" over the $17,495 base price of the original Vega XT, though not of the welcome kind.