Mammoth Overland’s ELE Teardrop Trailer Has Bear-Spray Defense and Bullet-Proofing

No one likes a doom-harbinger that lives dreading what the future might bring and consequently trying to get everyone thinking the same. But everyone will agree that it's best to be prepared if the worst should come to happen – and that's the reasoning behind ELE.
ELE is a teardrop trailer but unlike any other out there. ELE is pronounced "Ellie” (aw!) but actually stands for Extinction-Level Event, which shows that it's a teardrop trailer designed to withstand the worst you could think of, be it social unrest, radiation, a bear attack, or even the coming of the end of days – literally. It's meant for serious business and has the looks, the functionality, and the name down to the part.
ELE is the latest creation from Mammoth Overland, a U.S.-based company that proudly boasts of building the "most rugged and capable" trailers out there. The ELE is no exception: a compact trailer that promises to survive the most dire real-world scenarios but will also do for leisure.
It's based on the flagship Mammoth HV trailer but features heaps of upgrades that make it tougher, more capable, and several times more able to fight off whatever threat is coming at you on your adventures. ELE is bad to the bone, as the song goes, and it's so with the single goal of protecting you and one other person you might be willing to share the space with.
The trailer is made with double-walled, aerospace-grade aluminum sheeting and high-density foam insulation and is completely impenetrable. The windows are all 1-inch (2.5-cm) bulletproof glass with UV and radiation coating, while the doors are submarine-style suction doors that create a positive-pressure environment inside that keeps out germs, radiation, and other post-apocalyptic evils outside. Air and water are filtered instantly, and a propane heater is mounted on the wall inside to keep the space toasty.
The contents of the 22-gallon (83.2-liter) water tank can be filtered for usage in just ten minutes. Air goes into the trailer through a medical-grade E.L. Foust filtration system, which promises 6 full months of pure, uncontaminated air.
Neither will you be caught by surprise. Extra security measures include an observation deck accessible through a hatch, from where you can conduct surveillance, scan the area, launch drones, or attempt to communicate with fellow survivors via radio. Indeed, the ELE comes with a drone-launching system and a boom-operated night-vision camera controlled from inside, and powerful lighting that ensures surround visibility at camp.
But the highlight here is the bear-spray system on either side, which you activate from inside and is guaranteed to keep bears (duh!) and persistent "bandits” at bay. At a single touch of a button, the trailer is surrounded by a 25- by 10-foot-wide (7.6 by 3 meters) cloud of bear spray, making for a very efficient first line of defense.
Described as a "safe room on wheels," the ELE starts at $67,000, not including the Level 3 optional bulletproofing, which is an additional $25,000. It will make its public debut at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 19-21, 2023. Reservations are already underway, with Mammoth Overland eyeing a later 2023 delivery timeline.
ELE is the latest creation from Mammoth Overland, a U.S.-based company that proudly boasts of building the "most rugged and capable" trailers out there. The ELE is no exception: a compact trailer that promises to survive the most dire real-world scenarios but will also do for leisure.
It's based on the flagship Mammoth HV trailer but features heaps of upgrades that make it tougher, more capable, and several times more able to fight off whatever threat is coming at you on your adventures. ELE is bad to the bone, as the song goes, and it's so with the single goal of protecting you and one other person you might be willing to share the space with.
The way ELE promises to do that is through a carefully-designed, completely sealed cabin with extended autonomy as regards water, electricity, and air, and the ability to go where few other trailers would in maximum comfort and with enhanced stability. The unit comes with the optional 2-inch (5-cm) lift from the Mammoth HV for more off-road capabilities, two spare tires on the back, armored plates in the front, and underbody skid plating.
The trailer is made with double-walled, aerospace-grade aluminum sheeting and high-density foam insulation and is completely impenetrable. The windows are all 1-inch (2.5-cm) bulletproof glass with UV and radiation coating, while the doors are submarine-style suction doors that create a positive-pressure environment inside that keeps out germs, radiation, and other post-apocalyptic evils outside. Air and water are filtered instantly, and a propane heater is mounted on the wall inside to keep the space toasty.
The contents of the 22-gallon (83.2-liter) water tank can be filtered for usage in just ten minutes. Air goes into the trailer through a medical-grade E.L. Foust filtration system, which promises 6 full months of pure, uncontaminated air.
Foldable solar panels, a large battery pack, and the backup propane generator guarantee weeks of autonomy wherever you are if you can't get another charge from a shore outlet. Hopefully, wherever you are will allow you at least a few minutes of time outside because the galley is in the rear and not accessible from within the cabin, like in the case of the Mammoth HV. But once you get to it, you will see that it's a very solid unit for such a trailer, with a large electric cooler, two-burner propane cooker, a sink, on-demand propane water heater hooked up to an exterior shower, power outlets, and plenty of storage. If you can get outside to cook, you will not starve.
Neither will you be caught by surprise. Extra security measures include an observation deck accessible through a hatch, from where you can conduct surveillance, scan the area, launch drones, or attempt to communicate with fellow survivors via radio. Indeed, the ELE comes with a drone-launching system and a boom-operated night-vision camera controlled from inside, and powerful lighting that ensures surround visibility at camp.
But the highlight here is the bear-spray system on either side, which you activate from inside and is guaranteed to keep bears (duh!) and persistent "bandits” at bay. At a single touch of a button, the trailer is surrounded by a 25- by 10-foot-wide (7.6 by 3 meters) cloud of bear spray, making for a very efficient first line of defense.
The interior holds a king-size bed with netted storage cubbies on the walls. The command center is nested between these cubbies and has a large-screen wall-mounted TV and fold-down table that can double as office or a dining table. Also here are lockable boxes for weapons storage and even secret compartments for (small) valuables you might want to keep out of sight. A six-bottle wine rack is included because even apocalyptic scenarios call for the occasional glass of vino.
Described as a "safe room on wheels," the ELE starts at $67,000, not including the Level 3 optional bulletproofing, which is an additional $25,000. It will make its public debut at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 19-21, 2023. Reservations are already underway, with Mammoth Overland eyeing a later 2023 delivery timeline.