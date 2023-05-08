These Sleek Teardrop Trailers Are Tailor-Made for EV Towing, Will Power Up Your Home

Range anxiety remains an issue for most electric vehicle (EV) owners, and it's doubly worrisome for those thinking of EV towing because of the way towing negatively impacts range. With these EV owners in mind, Colorado Teardrops has designed two brand-new models of EV-ready teardrop trailers.
Colorado Teardrops isn't the first company to try to get ahead of the curve by offering a product that's tailor-made for electric vehicles, but it's probably the one with the most diversified range, even if it's not fully matured yet. In the summer of 2021, the company announced the flagship model, The Boulder, built specifically for EV towing and offering the ability to charge the vehicle on the road, which has now reached prototype stage.
Just like there isn't any rest for the wicked, there doesn't seem to be any for the creative type, either. Last month, Colorado Teardrops announced two new models for the same niche of the market, which are the first two entries in the Electric Classics, or EC, lineup. As the name implies, they're designed specifically for EV towing, promising a reduced impact on range and the ability to power up the towing vehicle while in motion. But these trailers are also designed to be useful when parked since they can power up the home or double as a storage bank.
Like The Boulder, the two EC models boast an aerodynamic design that reduces drag when towing so as to minimize impact on the electric tow vehicle. The EC-2 is a 2-person teardrop trailer based on the Canyonland model, while the EC-4 is the larger version, based on the Mt. Massive model, and offering sleeping for four people. Both trailers are built around a queen-size mattress, with the difference being that the 4-person model adds two bunk beds on either side.
The EC trailers have an aluminum cabin frame with aluminum skin over natural interiors and are "built to last a lifetime." Keep that last part in mind for when we get to pricing. Colorado Teardrops makes a point of not including any plastics inside, so everything from the cabinetry, shelves, and the walls themselves are made out of maple or hardwood laminates for a cozier and eco-friendlier habitat. It's a good-looking compact home on wheels, too.
The galley is in the tailgate, with ample space to include everything from a cooktop to an icebox, sink, and additional storage in lockable boxes. Like in a classic teardrop, you get a couple of LED lights for at-night visibility and the tailgate that offers extra protection from the elements.
That's what makes the EC models stand out, Colorado Teardrops says: the ability to use them as home power banks, whether to run appliances in your home in case of a power shortage or for storing home solar production. Of course, either EC model can also power the EV on the road back home, effectively cutting down on the range anxiety that is associated with EV ownership.
The EC-2 and EC-4 sit on 15-inch wheels clad in 27-inch tires, offering 17-inch clearance that makes them suitable for all-terrain use. They come rigged for solar, in case you're thinking of going off-grid for even longer stretches – but that comes with additional costs, of course.
The good news is that both the EC-2 and the EC-4 have an estimated delivery timeline set for June 2023. If you can afford to splash out on one, you'll be ready to hit the road this summer.
Just like there isn't any rest for the wicked, there doesn't seem to be any for the creative type, either. Last month, Colorado Teardrops announced two new models for the same niche of the market, which are the first two entries in the Electric Classics, or EC, lineup. As the name implies, they're designed specifically for EV towing, promising a reduced impact on range and the ability to power up the towing vehicle while in motion. But these trailers are also designed to be useful when parked since they can power up the home or double as a storage bank.
Like The Boulder, the two EC models boast an aerodynamic design that reduces drag when towing so as to minimize impact on the electric tow vehicle. The EC-2 is a 2-person teardrop trailer based on the Canyonland model, while the EC-4 is the larger version, based on the Mt. Massive model, and offering sleeping for four people. Both trailers are built around a queen-size mattress, with the difference being that the 4-person model adds two bunk beds on either side.
Whichever model you choose, you still get the possibility to turn the bed into a dinette and convert the sleeping area into a living room. Both models feature a galley in the back, with some standard appliances and a bunch of extras that will bring the comfort of a home on the road – wherever that road might take you.
The EC trailers have an aluminum cabin frame with aluminum skin over natural interiors and are "built to last a lifetime." Keep that last part in mind for when we get to pricing. Colorado Teardrops makes a point of not including any plastics inside, so everything from the cabinetry, shelves, and the walls themselves are made out of maple or hardwood laminates for a cozier and eco-friendlier habitat. It's a good-looking compact home on wheels, too.
The galley is in the tailgate, with ample space to include everything from a cooktop to an icebox, sink, and additional storage in lockable boxes. Like in a classic teardrop, you get a couple of LED lights for at-night visibility and the tailgate that offers extra protection from the elements.
The trailers are fully insulated and feature the usual features you've come to expect from a teardrop trailer: LED lights, AC and heating (both optional here), ample storage including on the trailer tongue where the inverter is, and a generous list of extras. The battery is integrated into the floor, which marks another similarity with The Boulder. Three options are available for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) packs: 19 kWh, 29 kWh, and 38 kWh, with the larger pack adding $11,000 over base price but guaranteeing more than 24 hours for running your entire home on.
That's what makes the EC models stand out, Colorado Teardrops says: the ability to use them as home power banks, whether to run appliances in your home in case of a power shortage or for storing home solar production. Of course, either EC model can also power the EV on the road back home, effectively cutting down on the range anxiety that is associated with EV ownership.
The EC-2 and EC-4 sit on 15-inch wheels clad in 27-inch tires, offering 17-inch clearance that makes them suitable for all-terrain use. They come rigged for solar, in case you're thinking of going off-grid for even longer stretches – but that comes with additional costs, of course.
Speaking of costs, the EC models start at $44,000 and $50,400, respectively, which positions them as premium models on the scale of standard, non-electric teardrop trailers. They're even less affordable if you decide to go to town and add all the bells and whistles available or put solar panels on the roof for extended autonomy. That's where "built to last a lifetime" comes into play since you should think of these EV-made teardrop trailers as an investment, not fancy or perhaps unjustified expenses.
The good news is that both the EC-2 and the EC-4 have an estimated delivery timeline set for June 2023. If you can afford to splash out on one, you'll be ready to hit the road this summer.