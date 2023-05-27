Tuff Track Escape Overland Camper Boasts Extended Family Features for a Lovable Price

Why do I like to bring to light campers from the land down under? Well, the Tuff Track Escape from Far Horizon Campers will answer any questions you may have. If not, it'll stand as inspiration for a camper done right.
Folks, the Escape is a pop-top camper built by an Australian crew dubbed Far Horizon Campers. Does the name not sound familiar? Not a problem. By the time we're done going through everything the Escape offers, you may find yourself looking up fights to Australia. Don't believe me? Let's begin with the base price for one of these buggers, just $39,900 Australian, roughly $26,000 American. Starting to get the picture? As for Far Horizon, they're one of those little family-owned businesses, and that comes with plenty of benefits, one of which is the ability to operate outside established industry norms, and they've been doing so since 2008.
In short, 15 years of experience and know-how contribute to the birth of each Escape, and if we consider that this knowledge is forged in one of the most unforgiving places on earth, you can bet your bottom dollar that this machine is special. Heck, Far Horizon calls the Escape their "go-anywhere hybrid camper," and all that starts with a chassis and suspension system built like campers twice the Escape's asking price.
For example, Each unit is built upon a galvanized chassis and drawbar and features underbody protection in case some light rock crawling is in the itinerary. Throw on an adjustable independent trailing arm suspension with dual shocks per side, and you're looking at an overlanding machine that takes the guesswork out of exploring the wilderness around. Once you add the aluminum shell and all the little systems needed for off-grid survival, each 2023 Escape comes in with a weight of 1,800 kg (3,969 lbs) and can be loaded up to 2,500 kg (5,512 lbs).
However, back outside, Escape is playing a whole different ballgame. Everything, and I mean everything that wasn't found inside, is now available outdoors. This includes an expansive galley slide-out with four burners, a sink, flowing water, a fridge slide-out, and even a pantry integrated into Escape's shell. This is where you'll often find me, as I enjoy cooking, eating, and drinking. It's my imaginary vacation; let me do what I want.
On the opposite side of the Escape, features continue with access to a shower outlet, pushing out the hot water, and countless storage bays for gear, tools, and anything else you'd like. One such locker even has a slide-out try, perfect for quick and easy access. Then there's access to the electrical system, also found on the starboard side of Escape. Here, you'll find two 100 Ah deep cycle batteries, 200 W of solar power, a 30 A charger, and inlets and outlets too. If you want anything else, you'll have to let Far Horizon know but bring along the extra cash. LED lighting inside and out is also part of the package.
After arriving at your destination, pop this suckers top, unfurl awnings and solar panels, and set up the rest of your campsite. Don't forget to look into some tent annexes and other add-ons the Escape is built for. Once everything and everyone is ready, it's time to build a fire, whip up a meal, and tell stories until the stars sprinkle dust in your eyes. The next day, you rise to the sounds of birds and insects instead of cars and trucks honking their horns. You should take in a breath of fresh air and realize just how good life can smell. Pretty soon, you're filling the air with the aroma of coffee, bacon, and eggs. You can turn on the Bluetooth sound system and bump your favorite jams. The rest of the gang starts emerging from the safety of Escape's interior and, with eyes half-shut, aim for food and coffee like zombies. Give them time before slamming the daily plans in their faces; e-bikes, kayaks, and off-road exploring. Sounds like one hell of a lifestyle to be living for as little as $26,000 American.
But there's a catch to this amazing machine. Like any Australian gear, it abides by Australian road standards of design. This means that you're out of luck if you want to tow this along roads outside Aussieland. Some manufacturers, however, can and will build a unit for your country, but this doesn't seem to be the case with Far Horizon. Hey, I'm just the messenger, and frankly, the Escape is worthy of your attention.
Now, a pop-top camper differs from others in that as you're driving along, the unit occupies less space, and only once you've arrived at your destination will it explode into its full size, typically exposing a flexible tent canvas membrane in the process. After it does, climb inside and feast your eyes on the images in the gallery. Since Australians typically aim to spend as much time outdoors as possible, you may not find much inside except a modular double bunk space, a queen bed, a table, and storage. That's about it.
Now, take everything you've just read, add you and your family into the picture, hitch up the old off-road beast, and off you go. As you drive along, the lowered roof of the pop-top is sure to help you reduce gas consumption, and the suspension is ready to take whatever your journey throws at you. Next stop? Wherever you want. Don't worry; the Escape is called such for a reason. Go ahead, Escape the mundane rituals of daily city life.
