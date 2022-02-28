The Shelby SP360 Is the Dodge Durango Hellcat of the 1990s, You Can Buy It

When Dodge introduced the Durango SRT Hellcat for the 2021 model year, it gave the performance SUV market an entirely new meaning. But it wasn't the Durango's first venture into this niche. In the late 1990s, Chrysler teamed up with Shelby to create the Super Pursuit 360.
Also known as the SP360, the beefed-up first-generation Durango was born as a concept car developed for the 1997 SEMA Show. Positive reactions prompted Chrysler to put it into production for the 1999 model year.
Approved by Carroll Shelby himself, the Super Pursuit arrived in dealerships with an aggressive body kit that included extended fenders and side skirts, a vented hood, and a tailgate spoiler. The suspension was dropped for a menacing look, and all cars were painted blue with twin white stripes, a livery inspired by the Dodge Viper of the era.
But the real highlight of the SP360 was located under the hood in the form of a supercharged version of Dodge's 5.9-liter V8 engine. Paired to a Kenne Bell blower, the mill was capable of 360 horsepower and 412 pound-feet (559 Nm) of torque.
Granted, the SP360 is nowhere near as powerful as the more modern, 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat, but we need to remember that this Shelby-built SUV was born in 1999. Back then, the BMW X5 had barely debuted with up to 282 horsepower, while the Range Rover wasn't making more than 225 horses. Only the Mercedes ML 55 AMG, introduced in 1998, came close at 342 horsepower.
The Super Pursuit was also impressively fast, thanks to a top speed of 142 mph (229 kph) and a 0-to-60 mph (97 kph) sprint of only 7.1 seconds. But even though it was the SUV to beat, deliveries failed to meet expectations, and the SP360 was discontinued in 2000 after only 300 units were built.
If you fancy this relatively unknown predecessor to the Durango Hellcat, one just popped up for sale. It's being auctioned off by eBay seller "surfsup9" and bidding has reached $15,899 with eight hours to go. Reserve hasn't been met, but there is a "buy it now" sticker of $32,000.
The SP360 comes with 84,854 miles (136,559 km) on the odo and appears to be complete and in excellent condition. The souped-up SUV is located in Waipahu, Hawaii, so be prepared to pay a pretty penny to have it shipped to the U.S.
