Dodge Wants To Help You Get Nearly 900-Horsepower Out of Your Hellcat

Dodge is getting a whole new place for buyers to go and upgrade their cars. The new Direct Connection Performance Parts lineup promises a big new parts catalog and a technical hotline. These factory-backed parts will provide some owners the chance to see their Hellcats make up to 885-horsepower.
That's no small number but let's dive into the history just a little bit. In 1974, the Dodge Mopar Direct Connection was created to help owners improve the performance of their muscle cars. That's where this new program gets its name and its mission.
Every part in the new catalog is factory tested by team members who road race and drag race their own vehicles and production test cars (pictured above) to ensure quality. That quality means that these parts don't invalidate your factory warranty either.
It also means that there's likely just a little bit of performance left on the table to keep the vehicle safe from a rapid unscheduled disassembly. No matter how long one might have been tuning or building cars, there's always a little trepidation to try something that's not factory-backed.
Owners will have the option to choose from any one of more than 200 parts that will be available from the start. They can even select special "recipes" that Dodge has cooked up to maximize power for the setting that owners plan on driving their cars in.
Amazingly, many of the parts in the catalog, including the Direct Connection ECU tuner, are 50-state legal. Of course, Dodge will also offer a bevy of "off-road" use only products too. That includes a 354 supercharged HEMI V8 built to the limit of NHRA specifications.
The new performance parts branch of Dodge will hit the starting line in the first quarter of 2022 with deliveries before the end of Q2. We can't wait to see what you all cook up with this new range of performance goodies.
