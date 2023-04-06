The Most Ridiculous Watches the Auto Industry Has Ever Seen

People who like cars like watches. Initially, it seems like the two are very different hobbies, but there is an intersection between those who like the mechanical nature of cars and also enjoy the mechanical nature of watches. Naturally, automakers and motorsports teams have figured out how to monetize this – sometimes to the extreme. So, I’ve strung together some of the more ridiculous options out there, both in terms of design and price.
Jacob & Co. Fast & Furious Twin Turbo
If we’re talking about a car-infused watch with ridiculous design, this watch feels like a good place to start. Evidently, the watch was inspired by The Fast & The Furious, featuring Dom Torretto’s Dodge Charger and Brian’s Supra, the face also features the franchise logo and a grid girl waving two flags. It is, in a word, absurd. The price tag matches, at $580,000. For that kind of cash, it’d be easier to buy the cars featured on the watch’s face.
It was originally on sale on June 21. You’re probably going to pay a hefty markup for one of these. To boot, only nine of these watches were made, reflecting the number of films in the franchise up to that point.
taken right off his arm in Via Salvatori.
At the time, Ferrari was pretty upset about it. In a deleted Tweet, the brand said “Via Salvatori has been completely in the dark for months. We have been reporting this for months. Well, yesterday evening in Via Salvatori, they robbed us. Think of arranging the lamps sooner or later? Asking for a friend.”
As for the watch itself, it is one of the more “athletic” offerings in RM’s lineup. The baseplate and bridges are made from titanium, and the watch rotor is made both of carbon and white gold. The movement is automatic, as F1 drivers just can’t be bothered with the tedium of winding their watches on a press junket.
The dials feature some cool F1 tie-ins, like the red, green, and yellow accents and McLaren-branded serial number. The watch itself is absurdly light, thanks to some wild materials. The case is made of a new material called Graph TPT, and other components make heavy use of titanium and carbon fiber. Only 75 of these were made, and the watches retailed for $980,000.
UP-01 at $1,888,000.
The watch mechanism isn’t automatic, largely because a battery would have meant too much extra fat. Instead, the titanium watch must be hand-wound. Speaking of winding, that must be done with the use of a tool, as a crown would have been too wide.
There’s a far less shouty design here, as well, which is a nice relief from the endless parade of gaudy wrist-borne bricks we’ve examined thus far. A simple face features the Ferrari logo, the winding mechanism, and the hour and minute dials. No more, no less. You could almost call it tasteful, barring the laughable price tag.
What makes this watch so absurd isn’t really the case or the mechanisms – both are really standard fare at this price point, Instead, it is the working replica of the Bugatti Chiron’s 8.0-liter W16 engine. Comprised of 578 near-microscopic parts, the engine case is see-through, which in turn shows the movement of all 16 pistons on a watch-driven crankshaft. Basically, it’s the world’s smallest Bugatti.
While my personal favorite goes to the Ferrari RM UP-01, there’s no doubt that the Chiron Tourbillon is the most ridiculous car-adjacent watch to come about in recent memory. Frankly, it’ll be entertaining to see what brands try to do to one-up the Chiron watch. Perhaps Gordon Murray should get into the watch game?
If we’re talking about a car-infused watch with ridiculous design, this watch feels like a good place to start. Evidently, the watch was inspired by The Fast & The Furious, featuring Dom Torretto’s Dodge Charger and Brian’s Supra, the face also features the franchise logo and a grid girl waving two flags. It is, in a word, absurd. The price tag matches, at $580,000. For that kind of cash, it’d be easier to buy the cars featured on the watch’s face.
It was originally on sale on June 21. You’re probably going to pay a hefty markup for one of these. To boot, only nine of these watches were made, reflecting the number of films in the franchise up to that point.
Richard Mille RM 67 Leclerc
taken right off his arm in Via Salvatori.
At the time, Ferrari was pretty upset about it. In a deleted Tweet, the brand said “Via Salvatori has been completely in the dark for months. We have been reporting this for months. Well, yesterday evening in Via Salvatori, they robbed us. Think of arranging the lamps sooner or later? Asking for a friend.”
As for the watch itself, it is one of the more “athletic” offerings in RM’s lineup. The baseplate and bridges are made from titanium, and the watch rotor is made both of carbon and white gold. The movement is automatic, as F1 drivers just can’t be bothered with the tedium of winding their watches on a press junket.
Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren F1
The dials feature some cool F1 tie-ins, like the red, green, and yellow accents and McLaren-branded serial number. The watch itself is absurdly light, thanks to some wild materials. The case is made of a new material called Graph TPT, and other components make heavy use of titanium and carbon fiber. Only 75 of these were made, and the watches retailed for $980,000.
Ferrari Richard Mille RM UP-01
UP-01 at $1,888,000.
The watch mechanism isn’t automatic, largely because a battery would have meant too much extra fat. Instead, the titanium watch must be hand-wound. Speaking of winding, that must be done with the use of a tool, as a crown would have been too wide.
There’s a far less shouty design here, as well, which is a nice relief from the endless parade of gaudy wrist-borne bricks we’ve examined thus far. A simple face features the Ferrari logo, the winding mechanism, and the hour and minute dials. No more, no less. You could almost call it tasteful, barring the laughable price tag.
Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon
What makes this watch so absurd isn’t really the case or the mechanisms – both are really standard fare at this price point, Instead, it is the working replica of the Bugatti Chiron’s 8.0-liter W16 engine. Comprised of 578 near-microscopic parts, the engine case is see-through, which in turn shows the movement of all 16 pistons on a watch-driven crankshaft. Basically, it’s the world’s smallest Bugatti.
While my personal favorite goes to the Ferrari RM UP-01, there’s no doubt that the Chiron Tourbillon is the most ridiculous car-adjacent watch to come about in recent memory. Frankly, it’ll be entertaining to see what brands try to do to one-up the Chiron watch. Perhaps Gordon Murray should get into the watch game?