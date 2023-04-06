The Most Ridiculous Watches the Auto Industry Has Ever Seen

People who like cars like watches. Initially, it seems like the two are very different hobbies, but there is an intersection between those who like the mechanical nature of cars and also enjoy the mechanical nature of watches. Naturally, automakers and motorsports teams have figured out how to monetize this – sometimes to the extreme. So, I’ve strung together some of the more ridiculous options out there, both in terms of design and price.

6 photos Photo: Richard Mille