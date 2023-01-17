A Material Used for Satellites Gives This New $240K Hublot Its Exceptional Look

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot never fails to live up to its reputation. The new Turbillon Automatic Yellow Neon Saxem in the Big Bang line is literally dazzling – its translucent look in a neon shade of yellow must be the ultimate attention-grabber. Perfect for summer, and perfect for anyone who wants to be the center of attention (and is willing to pay more than $200,000 for that).
Almost half a century ago, Hublot went beyond the watchmaking conventions at the time, and gave birth to a bold fusion – a precious 18K gold case (one of the trademarks of high-end watchmaking) was combined with a sporty rubber strap. This singular bold step turned rubber into a flagship material for the brand, and forever linked the brand itself with what is now known as the “Art of Fusion,” one of the Hublot characteristics.
Decades after that rebel debut, Hublot breaks the norm with another revolutionary approach in the industry – unique, translucent colors that claim to be unprecedented. And what makes them possible is Saxem, a material that is mostly used for making satellites and certain lasers.
The name is actually an abbreviation of “Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral,” basically an alloy that combines a typical sapphire component (aluminum oxide) with rare elements (thulium, holmium, and chromium).
Saxem has proven to be the answer for the luxury brand’s Holy Grail – a transparent material that would allow a watch to be admired in all of its splendor, while at the time powerful enough to protect its delicate mechanism. Both ultra-resistant and providing greater brilliance than sapphire, Saxem became the perfect canvas for experimenting with unprecedented translucent watch colors.
The new neon yellow is described by the brand as “an intense fluorescent shade of acid yellow, citrus-like.” What’s fascinating is that creating this specific color took three years on research and development for the brand’s famous Nyon Manufacture. But the result was certainly worth it: a fully-polished Saxem case and bezel in an incredible transparent shade of yellow, in contrast with the titanium crown and bezel screws.
The spectacular design perfectly complements the HUB6035 self-winding Manufacture caliber movement. The caliber is almost entirely visible, another great achievement in watchmaking, considering that the open-work materials had to be exceptionally durable.
Last but not least, in perfect Hublot fashion, a custom-made textured rubber strap (fitted with a one-click system so that it can be changed fast and easy) completes the look. A 72-hour power reserve will keep the new Big Bang going through the weekend.
As you probably expected, the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon Saxem is a limited edition new launch, with only 50 pieces available. They’ll surely sell like hot cakes, despite the €220,000 (approximately $238,000) price tag.
Decades after that rebel debut, Hublot breaks the norm with another revolutionary approach in the industry – unique, translucent colors that claim to be unprecedented. And what makes them possible is Saxem, a material that is mostly used for making satellites and certain lasers.
The name is actually an abbreviation of “Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral,” basically an alloy that combines a typical sapphire component (aluminum oxide) with rare elements (thulium, holmium, and chromium).
Saxem has proven to be the answer for the luxury brand’s Holy Grail – a transparent material that would allow a watch to be admired in all of its splendor, while at the time powerful enough to protect its delicate mechanism. Both ultra-resistant and providing greater brilliance than sapphire, Saxem became the perfect canvas for experimenting with unprecedented translucent watch colors.
The new neon yellow is described by the brand as “an intense fluorescent shade of acid yellow, citrus-like.” What’s fascinating is that creating this specific color took three years on research and development for the brand’s famous Nyon Manufacture. But the result was certainly worth it: a fully-polished Saxem case and bezel in an incredible transparent shade of yellow, in contrast with the titanium crown and bezel screws.
The spectacular design perfectly complements the HUB6035 self-winding Manufacture caliber movement. The caliber is almost entirely visible, another great achievement in watchmaking, considering that the open-work materials had to be exceptionally durable.
Last but not least, in perfect Hublot fashion, a custom-made textured rubber strap (fitted with a one-click system so that it can be changed fast and easy) completes the look. A 72-hour power reserve will keep the new Big Bang going through the weekend.
As you probably expected, the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon Saxem is a limited edition new launch, with only 50 pieces available. They’ll surely sell like hot cakes, despite the €220,000 (approximately $238,000) price tag.