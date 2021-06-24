5 Widebody Toyota Supra "Red Devil" Loses the Underdog Look in Sharp Rendering

$550,000 Toyota Supra from Fast and Furious Shares All Its Secrets

The first installment of the series cost just $38 million to produce and grossed a whopping $207 million worldwide. It was an unexpected success. And given all those movie posters featured an orange Supra, it's bound to be worth a lot of money.Just a few days ago, the car made auction history by selling for $550,000 , and that gave this editor mixed feelings. You see, it's been 20 years since that movie came out. The number doesn't mean anything, but the Supra is a part of history. Remember that uncle who was into the GMC A Team van or Knight Rider? Yeah, now you're that guy, telling your nephews how their cartoons or games are related to a guy named Paul Walker.Don't believe me? Just watch this review which was shot two days before the Supra sold in Las Vegas. There are obvious hints that it went from being some random movie prop to a future museum piece. Suki's S2000 is also in a museum , and that's way less important.YouTuber Hoovies Garage reminds us how this was your average automatic Supra before it received heavy modifications and that it was re-painted to become Slap Jack's car in 2F2F . The paint was then changed back to the iconic orange, which gives it way more value.It's funny how this video is quite makeshift, even though it might become a landmark for the orange MK4. The guy has to hold the TRD hood with one hand because it doesn't have a strut. And what you see under there is a totally stock 2JZ covered in dust and grime. Combined with the automatic gearbox, it's clear that this isn't the 10-second car advertised in the movie.The YouTuber argues that a stock 2JZ is reliable enough to film a lot of movie scenes. But the right thing to do here is to modify it with "parts shipped overnight from Japan" until it becomes a real 10-second car. Would that increase its value? Tell us what you think.