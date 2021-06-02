autoevolution
The 2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Is Exclusive to North America

Instead of giving us BMW M3 Competition levels of excitement, Toyota has rolled out yet another special edition of the GR Supra. Limited to merely 600 examples, the A91-CF is a North America-only affair.
Pop the hood of the curiously-named sports car, and you’ll find a familiar straight-six turbo with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque available from 1,800 to 5,000 revs. Toyota says the A91-CF accelerates to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds, which are exactly the same numbers you can expect from a BMW Z4 M40i.

Carbon-fiber accents dominate the visual makeover, along with a duckbill spoiler and matte-black wheels featuring a double-spoke design. For all the rights of this limited-edition model, the A91-CF still features the fake vents of every other GR Supra in the lineup, including the lowly 2.0-liter variant.

Red-painted calipers with the Supra logo in white, leather and Alcantara for the cabin, red stitching, 14-way power adjustments for the heated seats, and carbon-fiber interior trim are worthy of mention as well. Adaptive Variable Sport suspension and the active rear differential promise to elevate the car’s handling in the corners, and daily-driving customers should also look forward to full-screen Apple CarPlay compatibility. Unlike the BMW Z4 on which it’s based, the GR Supra doesn’t feature Android Auto because of iDrive 6.

Considering that most Bimmers run iDrive 7 and iDrive 8 has been detailed in March 2021, the GR Supra feels pretty outdated in this regard. Adding insult to injury, the A91-CF Edition doesn’t come fully loaded even though it’s the “most exclusive Mark V Supra to date” as per Toyota’s own words.

In the Japanese automaker’s infinite wisdom, an essential such as blind-spot monitoring is an optional extra. You can’t have it on a standalone basis, but only as a package that further includes rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors with emergency braking function, and dynamic radar cruise control.
