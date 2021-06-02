Aussies Getting Their First Boxer Combat Vehicles, Already Practiced with Them

One of the newest military toys out there is the Rheinmetall Boxer. We’re talking about an 8x8 armored combat vehicle that is just beginning to get noticed, and as it does this is quickly adopted by the world’s military.
The German-made monster is already deployed in some 20 configurations (some 1,200 vehicles in all) by four NATO nations, namely Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania and the UK. Australia is not part of the military organization, but it is a close partner, so it is getting is share of these beasts as well.
Last week, thanks to a video released by the nation’s Department of Defense, we got to see some of these machines in action at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Central Queensland. The Boxers were deployed there by the Army’s 7th Combat Brigade, during what was the Diamond Walk 2021 exercise. It was the first time these vehicles were launched into simulated combat, and everyone seemed pleased with how things went.
Now comes word of Rheinmetall, the maker of the fighting machines, having completed the delivery of the first 25 units of the Boxer for the Australian Army. By the time the contract is concluded, the force should have a total of 211 such machines in a number of configurations, including half in what is known as Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) guise.
These machines are meant to replace the hardware currently fielded Down Under, which is known as the Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV).
On the market for about ten years, the Boxer is mostly a transport vehicle, but can be a combat machine as well. In the case of the Aussies, they’re getting a variant equipped with a Lance 30mm turret, complete with all the hardware needed for detection and tracking of threats, but also weapons like anti-tank missiles.
