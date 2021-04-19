Regular Car Reviews Says the Toyota Supra MKV “Does Not Deserve This Badge”

Tracker's EV iS Wants to Be Your Eco-Friendly and Silent Hunting Companion

Technically speaking, the MKV Supra isn’t a Supra. Brian Reider of Regular Car Reviews takes a jab at Toyota over the BMW collaboration, and it’s hard to counter the facts with nostalgia-infused Supra fanboyism. 40 photos



The engine options ? Both of them, including the range-topping sixer, are developed and produced by the Bavarian automaker. The eight-speed automatic transmission? 8HP is how it’s called, and it’s manufactured by ZF Friedrichshafen instead of Toyota Group company Aisin Corporation.What else have we missed? Oh, yes, the platform! BMW calls it CLAR for Cluster Architecture, and it’s utilized in everything from the 3 Series to the 7 Series, 8 Series, X7, and soon-to-be-unveiled X8 flagship utility vehicle.“This is faster than a MKIV Supra , but this car does not deserve this badge,” said Brian. I wholly agree with this opinion because Toyota could have done all the work itself. However, we need to look at the bigger picture as well.Have you glanced over the sales of sports cars in the last couple of years? Even in the United States of America, the Mustang-Challenger-Camaro trio really struggles to make ends meet as everyone jumps into crossovers, body-on-frame utility vehicles, and pickups that include the all-new F-150.Now imagine how many precious yen the Japanese automaker would have to spend on research and development for a brand-new sports car that would sell 5,887 units per year in the United States. That figure doesn’t come from my imagination; those are the Japanese automaker’s sales figures for 2020.As much as I don’t agree with the Toyota badge and Supra nameplate, the MKV is nothing to scoff at. BMW underrates the S58 engine in the M3, and the B58 in the Supra also makes a little more horsepower than claimed. It’s a proper sports car through and through, and it’s the best sports car that Toyota could offer in these crossover-, pickup-, and-crazy times.