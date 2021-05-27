The 2022 Toyota Prius “Nightshade” Is a Special Edition in Name Only

A Record Holder Astronaut and a GT Champ Embark on a Private Flight to Space

What do you call a Prius with black paint and black-out badging? Special edition would be Toyota’s answer, and this brings us to the Nightshade edition introduced for the 2022 model year with front and all-wheel drive. 17 photos



Offered with 17-inch alloys on the front-wheel-drive version and 15-inch alloys on the AWD -e version, the Prius Nightshade also features black-painted wheels and lug nuts. Are those nearly enough to consider the Nightshade special? I don’t think so, not when you can black out the wheels, lugs, and badges of any Prius for less than a grand for the parts and labor.



Hop inside, and this fellow is much obliged to keep you warm on cold mornings with the help of a heated steering wheel trimmed in SofTex, a soft-touch synthetic leather that’s easy to clean and resistant to spills. SofTex also brings the point home by producing fewer carbon emissions in the production process and by using no animal-based materials whatsoever.



Synthetic leather further wraps the seats, which come with heating and power adjustments for the driver and front passenger. A semi-gloss black center console pretty much rounds off the so-called special edition, which averages up to 52 miles per gallon (4.5 liters per 100 kilometers).



