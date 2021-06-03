Toyota Supra Shooting Brake Rendering Is a Celica Supra Tribute

Toyota and BMW partnered with Toyota to build the Z4 and Supra. The deal seems pretty sweet, but there might be some strict boundaries on body types since the Z4 isn't allowed to be a coupe and the Supra can't drop its top. But what are both of them missing out on the shooting brake body style?
Yesterday, we showed you the Z4 M Coupe rendering by Sugar Chow. We thought it was an improvement on the stock Z4 roadster while paying homage to the Z3 "Clown Shoe" design. However, it has a sister, the Supra Shooting Brake.
A classic shooting brake is a two-door car with a wagon-style rear end, and there haven't been that many of those. The Ferrari GTC4Lusso was one of the rare modern examples until they discontinued it in 2020. So there's no incentive for Toyota to make such an adjustment, but the artist argues this would pay homage to an old-timer.
According to Mr. Sugar, the 1st generation of the Supra is a shooting brake. We didn't see this until now, but he's kind of right. Those giant rear windows are somewhat similar to those on old Ferraris as well.
We doubt Toyota intended to copy Ferrari or even wanted a shooting brake design. This was probably the idea kind of fastback design at the time.
The first generation of the Supra wasn't a Supra at all. It came out in 1979 as the Celica XX, a sportier version of the normal car to compete with the Datsun Z-car. Toyota's U.S. division didn't like the name so they came up with the "Supra" thing.
The Mk1 was longer than the Celica it was based on and stretched its hood to accommodate a six-cylinder engine, a 12-valve SOHC 2-liter producing 123 hp. The early North American models had a bigger 2.6-liter that only made about 110 hp.
This debut in the late 1970s wasn't spectacular. But it laid the groundwork for one of the most amazing sports cars of all time. Plus, this shooting brake rendering lets us talk about the Celica, which wasn't too bad either.
