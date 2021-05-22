Man Sells ‘89 Toyota Supra to Pay for Cat’s Medical Fees, but There’s a Twist

This is the reality of parenthood: you’d do anything and give up anything, even your most prized possessions, for your children. This also applies to fur babies, like cats and dogs.
Here is a story only a cat lover (or pet owner) can relate to: one man from Osaka Prefecture, Japan, sold his beloved 1989 Toyota Supra so he would be able to afford treatment for his cat, Silk. Leiz, the cat lover and Supra owner, had owned and driven the sports car since at least 1993. The fact that he decided to sell it would have been significant on its own.
But there is an even more endearing twist to the story.
SoraNews reports that Leiz listed the Supra on the Yahoo! Japan Auction page earlier this month. A Supra with this kind of mileage (over 168,000 km / 104,390 miles) and some cosmetic damage usually goes for under 1.35 million yen ($12,400 at the current exchange rate), the media outlet notes. Leiz listed his own at twice the amount (approximately $24,800) for two reasons: number one, he included the sentimental value in the pricing and, number two, this was the exact amount he would need to pay for Silk’s medical expense.
You see, Silk had been diagnosed with a potentially fatal viral disease, Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), with rapid progress, and requiring equally rapid intervention. So Leiz immediately listed the car, explaining his reasons for it. Another man from Osaka Prefecture saw the ad and offered to buy it as it was, even though Leiz offered a small discount on account of the cosmetic issues.
The buyer refused, telling him that, as a cat lover, he could relate to what he (Leiz) was going through. From fellow cat lover to cat lover, the buyer told Leiz he would restore the Supra out of pocket and even build a climate-controlled garage to store it, until he got the money to buy it back from him – for the exact amount, and not one cent in profit for himself.
The buyer promised he wouldn’t drive it in the meantime, and invited Leiz to come over whenever he missed his car, so he could take it out for a spin. “I'll clean your Supra up and store it like a decoration,” the buyer said. “Think of me as a friend who likes the same car that you do.”
As a friend, the buyer added an extra 100,000 yen ($920) to the price, to make sure Leiz had all medical expenses covered. Good people still exist in this world, and this is proof.
