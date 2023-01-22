The Million-Dollar Rock-and-Roll Revolution: Richard Mille's RM 66 Gold-Titanium Watch

Richard Mille guards over good luck and fortunes with their latest evil fender, the RM 66 Flying Tourbillon masterpiece wristwatch. The Swiss company doesn’t stray away from its core creed – cosmic-high standards of craftmanship, majestically intricate movements, artistic cohesion between function and expressive symbolism, and rebellious fables of design language. All wrapped in a seven-digit price tag, for good measure.

73 photos