TAG Heuer's New Porsche Orange Racing Breathes Fire Into Your Lifestyle for $7,500

Aside from their vehicle, what is one of the most sought-after accessories of the racing man and woman? If you answered timepieces or watches, you'd be correct. After all, mere nanoseconds can mean the difference between winning and losing a race, and TAG Heuer has known this since 1860.
Yes, TAG Heuer is a brand that's been around since 1860, making them one of the oldest watchmakers. Sure, older teams exist in today's watchmaking world, but TAG Heuer has still managed to kick its legs for over 150 years, and that means something. Did I mention their heavy influence in the racing world?
The Carrera Panamericana, for example, that ran from 1950 to 1955, is one of the races that even inspired an entire collection from this timepiece crafter, the TAG Heuer Carrera, a class of watches and chronographs, that nowadays, is often seen brandishing the name of yet another famous brand, good ol' Porsche.
At this stage, I feel that there is really no need to dive any further into the relationship between TAG Heuer and Porsche. After all, they've been seen hand in hand on the F1 scene for decades, and this relationship is not going to end anytime soon.
Well, every so often, the TAG releases another timepiece for those that love and respect this brand, but also for those that have pockets deep enough to purchase. In today's case, the new collection has been dubbed Porsche Orange Racing, and upon seeing the timepiece for the first time, my reaction was one that took my breath away.
Now, back on planet Earth, let's see precisely what's in store with the new chronograph because that's what this is; a watch designed not only to look absolutely stunning on your wrist but one for those that see the true value in time. Do I need to mention that if you own a Porsche, this would be one of those perfect additions to your collection? Let's see why.
Taking a look at the watchmaker's website, there are a few features that TAG would like for us to take note of, and most, if not all, are based on nothing more than racing heritage and, for lack of a better word, "speed," or as TAG likes to call the new timepiece, "An ode to speed."
For example, the strap showcases a rather neat texture, and by the looks of it, it's woven, which gives off a slight carbon fiber look. In the right lighting, a checkered flag can even be glimpsed. Then there's the orange stitching that brings to light the new collection, and this whole racing theme continues throughout the rest of the timepiece.
attracts our attention to is the way the dial is built. If we look closely at the images in the gallery, mainly the one that showcases the dial in all its glory, we'll see a texture designed to "recall" the asphalt markings of a racetrack. It's also here that we witness the rest of the magic that makes the Porsche Orange Racing what it is.
The chronograph dials not only follow the same color tone as the rest of the face, but three orange rings around the ¼ second, 30 minutes, and 12 hours counters go hand in hand with the stitching I mentioned earlier. Floating minute markers replace the classic 12-hour layout we're used to, only adding to the racing allure of the watch.
With one final orange ring around the dial and a flaming seconds hand, the piece is set to blow away your wardrobe and onlookers too. Oh, and once folks see the word Porsche stamped clear onto the bezel, no one will doubt that you dished out $7,500 (€6,900 at current exchange rates) on this timepiece.
laps around a track or smoke breaks, but looks aren't all this collection is about. That said, if you flip the watch over, you'll be looking clear through a sapphire crystal case back and into TAG Heuer's Calibre Heuer 02 Automatic guts. But first, note the "oscillating mass" made to remind you of a Porsche steering wheel.
With this movement, you'll be keeping track of your life with a frequency of 28,800 (4Hz) and 80 hours of power reserve. That's more than enough time to allow you to cycle through your three to four favorite watches, wearing each one only once a day. If you want to leave it one, water resistance up to 100 meters (32 feet) ensures you can dive into a hotel pool with it on your wrist.
Honestly, of all the color combinations that TAG has shown the world in recent years, this may be the one that gets me the most. The only hurdle in my journey now is putting aside $7,500 and grabbing one of these before TAG Heuer decides they won't be manufacturing it anymore. After all, it is a special edition model, but there's no mention of how many will be built. Better move fast if this one's up your racing alley.
