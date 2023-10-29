The Brabus 900 XLP Adventure Is a Tuned AMG G 63 That Makes Any Rolls-Royce Look Cheap

Mercedes has done an excellent job with the second-generation G-Class, regardless of the configuration. They have preserved the iconic boxy shape and front and rear ends, sprinkled with stuff such as LED lights to make it look more modern, and they gave it a fresh interior design equipped with the latest amenities available.
No matter the job, the modern-day Mercedes G-Wagen has got you covered. Whether it is a night out with your friends, a fancy dinner party, a car meet, or a quick drive through some arduous tracks, name it, and it can take care of it without any complaining. Thus, this is one of the most versatile vehicles out there, a true wolf in proper clothing.
Don't forget that unlike some of today's so-called SUVs, the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class and its AMG siblings, the G 63 and the G 63 4x4 Squared, feature a proper ladder-frame chassis. This comes in handy whenever the terrain gets rough. Nonetheless, some may wish it would be a bit more comfortable on the go, but the GLS or the GLE can take care of that part without any issues. After all, the G-Wagen is and has always been an off-road warrior dressed in a tux.
All of this greatness comes wrapped in a steep price. In our market, the normal G 550, with its 416 hp (422 ps/310 kW) bi-turbo V8 and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.6 seconds, has an MSRP of just under $140,000. For the AMG G 63, which brings 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) to the party and is 1.1 seconds faster than the Benz variant to sixty miles an hour, costs some $40,000 more. Thus, this model is no bargain, and the same goes for its predecessors, which still tend to fetch a lot of money on the used car market.
This off-roader comes with a wide body kit, plenty of carbon fiber attachments, additional lights at the front and rear, electric running boards, and new 22-inch wheels. Moreover, it has portal axles so that it can conquer larger obstacles than the stock variants and underbody protection that keeps the fuel tank, engine, and gearbox safe. A heavy-duty winch gives it the ability to free itself should it ever get stuck.
Don't think that the cabin of this ride is as industrial as the exterior, as it comes with the usual fine leather upholstery. Multi-color ambient lighting contributes to the posh feel, and Brabus also gave it fresh trim, including the much-desired exposed carbon fiber. It can still sit five adults in relative comfort and doesn't cut back on the usual dual-screen setup, technology, or safety gizmos.
Now, about those Benjamins – when Brabus used to sell it, each one of the ten copies, as this is a limited edition, was priced at just under €785,000 (equal to approximately $830,000). So, how much do you think this one is? Try €951,405 ($1,006,700). The vehicle is searching for a new home online, and Hollmann International is responsible for finding it. The ad reveals that it still has the delivery miles under its belt, a Rocket Gray paint finish, a black leather interior, and a plethora of amenities, including those that were equipped by the three-pointed star before it left the assembly line.
For one million bucks, you could land two nicely-specced Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUVs in today's market or as many Phantoms. You could also quench your thirst for pricey rides by buying a new supercar and a fresh-off-the-lot SUV, and you'd still have enough money for insurance, gas, and maintenance. As a result, the Brabus 900 XLP Adventure, which is its new given name, is certainly not a ride for every pocket. But then again, neither is the Benz G-Class nor the AMG G 63. So, if money were no issue, would you buy this tuned G 63?
However, most of them pale in comparison with the pictured G-Class, at least when it comes to the Benjamins. We'll get to that part in a few moments, as first, we have to tell you what makes it so special. And if you haven't noticed, it is no longer an SUV but a pickup. Brabus signed the chopping work, and the renowned tuner was behind the rest of the upgrades.
Brabus didn't draw the line here; they also massaged the engine to pump out more power. The mill, whose displacement was increased to 4.5 liters, features new turbos, a fresh exhaust system, and other goodies, and it is capable of pushing out 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque. The latter number had to be limited to 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm), though. This 4x4 is one-tenth quicker from 0 to 60 mph than the stock one and has a 130 mph (210 kph) top speed.
