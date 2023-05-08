Video: Inexperienced Driver Thrashes Mercedes G 63 Off-Road, Friends Can't Stop Laughing

Especially in the hot AMG G 63 flavor, Mercedes G-Wagens are status symbols, right? Yep, they sure are, as most owners only use them as pricey daily drivers, with the occasional run to the shopping mall and other places near their homes.
But despite its garage queen status, the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63, just like its predecessor, is still a proper SUV. You are looking at a body-on-frame construction and clever suspension that helps it conquer the great outdoors should the person holding the wheel decide they've had enough with the comfort of the asphalt.
Throw in some chunky tires for enhanced grip, and you've turned it into a proper off-roader. Sure, there are other things that one could do to their G-Class, no matter what engine it packs under that imposing hood. You could fit it with protective elements at the front, sides, and rear, give it a winch, trail lights, a snorkel, and a few other things to improve its prowess. However, such builds are rarer than a pretty project signed by Mansory, so we will now proceed to what appears to be a stock example that has seen better days.
A Mercedes-AMG G 63 by the looks of it, and not a Benz G-Class, the red vehicle attempted to climb a very steep rock wall. Only it didn't go as planned, so it tipped over. That would've been enough for most people to lose their minds, only in this case, the driver's friends (we think they're his friends anyway) couldn't stop laughing the entire clip. This made for a hilarious video that you can see at the bottom of this story.
And if you're curious about the damages sustained by this pricey 4x4, which starts at $179,000 in our market before destination and dealer fees and uses a 577 hp 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, they're only cosmetic at first glance. A clean and stock Mercedes-AMG G 63 needs only 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero and has a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
It will require a trip to the body shop to return it to its former glory, and we'd recommend inspecting the underbody while they're at it to ensure that nothing else was damaged during the reckless climb. Mind you, it's going to cost the owner a small fortune to make this potent G-Wagen shine again, but hey, all's well that ends well, as no one was injured as a result of this stunt. Speaking of which, if you're aware of another video showing the premium truck attacking the steep incline, then feel free to share it with us. After all, we can all use a good laugh, can't we?
