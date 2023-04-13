Tesla Asked the Beijing Higher People's Court for Retrial on Fraud Conviction – It Lost

When I wrote about Han Chao and his certified used Model S P85 in September 2021, I said the verdict from his lawsuit against Tesla was final. I confess I did not count the BEV maker would ask a higher Court in China to try to reverse the decision. Well, it did. Like the two previous verdicts determined, the Beijing Higher People's Court told Tesla to acknowledge it had committed fraud and to pay the man what it owed him.

23 photos Photo: Han Chao/Weibo