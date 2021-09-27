Tesla Sues Chinese Customer That Won Lawsuit Against the Company for Defamation

We told you the story of Han Chao last September 21. This Tesla customer won RMB1,518,800 ($234,948 at the current exchange rate) from the company after winning a lawsuit against it. The Chinese courts decided Tesla committed fraud by selling him a defective and crashed car after claiming that it never had significant damages. When Chao thought everything was settled, Tesla counterattacked with a lawsuit for “infringement of reputation rights,” asking for a compensation of RMB 5.05 million ($781,200).

