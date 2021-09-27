Tesla Safety Score Beta Shows Its Impact and Raises Doubts a Few Hours After Release

Some people have paid up to $10,000 for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite but were not told that it was meant to be a privilege, not a product. In other words, Tesla charged them for the right to be considered, not for actually letting them use a finished software. Despite the company’s lack of transparency about what it meant with the Safety Score Beta, Tesla owners shared the disclaimer for the FSD button. Its first goal is indeed to regulate FSD access and use. Owners are also sharing their struggle to reach a high score, but no one has an answer for what is good enough yet.