Tesla Releases Safety Score Beta in Apparent Preparation for FSD Release

Elon Musk disclosed a while ago that Tesla would allow all customers to request access to FSD (Full Self-Driving). That made critics of the system’s use on public roads get really worried about the implications. The Tesla CEO then said that only people who proved to be safe drivers would get access to the feature. With software update 2021.32.22, the company released the FSD button request and something it calls Safety Score… Beta. Unfortunately, the Tesla page that explains it does not give us any idea what role this new beta software will play in connection with FSD.