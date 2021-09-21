Tesla Is Convicted for Fraud Against Customer in China, Will Pay RMB1.5 Million

Before Han Chao bought his certified used Model S P85 on June 1, 2019, Tesla told him it was never involved in any crashes and that it was approved in 200 tests. Despite that, the Chinese customer had so many issues with the vehicle that he decided to have it inspected. The car had been in a wreck and got its C-pillar replaced. After suing Tesla, Chinese justice granted Chao his money back, plus three times that value as compensation. Tesla owes him RMB1,518,800 ($235,248) for fraud, and this is the final decision.