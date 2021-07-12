Suzuki Wins UK Customers’ Trust, Takes the Crown as the Best Automotive Brand

After celebrating the milestone of its one hundredth anniversary, at the beginning of the month, Suzuki receives another confirmation of its long-lasting success. Out of the 26 Automotive brands that were measured, Suzuki ranked first in the latest Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI).
Considering that this has been one of the most unusual (to say the least) periods in the automotive history, which affected every industry and every individual, being recognized as the customers’ favorite car brand has added significance. Trust, experience, customer ethos, emotional connection and ethics were some of the criteria that were evaluated as part of the survey, and the results showed that customers in the UK had an overall positive experience when dealing with Suzuki.
According to the company, its highest scores were the customer ethos and Net Promoter Score (NPS), which shows whether the respondents are likely to recommend the brand to others. Besides this, Suzuki also claimed a joined third position in the overall barometer of satisfaction that ranked more than 260 organizations from different industries.
Customers in the UK showed their love for Suzuki, and Suzuki showed it right back. At the beginning of July, the LCV (light commercial vehicle) version of the Jimny off-roader was launched exclusively for UK customers, and in “very limited numbers”. Compared to the previous version, the new Jimny favors cargo space over room for passengers, which makes it a reliable companion for transportation of goods.
With a 90 mph (145 kph) top speed and 95 lb-ft (130 Nm) of torque, the new model isn’t the most powerful SUVs there, neither does it want to be. It’s meant as a no-fuss, practical vehicle that gets the job done. For £19,999 ($27,600), business professionals in the UK can get a two-seater that was made just for them.
The July 2021 UKCSI surveyed over 10,000 consumers, between September-October 2020 and March-April 2021.
