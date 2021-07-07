Elon Musk's Starship Could Be the Pacman of Space and "Chomp Up" the Space Junk

Dacia Sells 200,000th Car in the UK Eight Years After Returning to the UK Market

In addition to propping up the ailing Romanian automaker both financially and technically, Renault helped the guys and gals at Dacia return to the United Kingdom in 2013. The low-cost manufacturer has moved 200,000 cars in this period, and the milestone car is a blue Sandero Stepway. 13 photos



Prestige is how the range-topping trim level is called, and £14,295 is pretty good value considering how much standard equipment is offered. Highlights include automatic A/C, an 8.0-inch Nav Display touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone replication, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, steering wheel controls, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, Blind Spot Warning, an electric parking brake, and rear parking sensors to boot.



Finished in Iron Blue, which adds £595 to the tally, the car is rocking diamond-cut alloy wheels and a plasticky interior that boasts orange trim for a little bit of color. As far as extras are concerned, the spare wheel is a great investment at £250 though it’s not available on the bi-fuel version.



In addition to the crossover-influenced Sandero Stepway, Dacia's British lineup consists of the



