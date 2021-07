Dacia Sells 200,000th Car in the UK Eight Years After Returning to the UK Market

The owner, Christopher Simpson, couldn’t be happier with his purchase. “It’s my first Dacia, and the fact we could get everything we wanted at an affordable price was perfect. I can’t wait to get out on the road in it!”Prestige is how the range-topping trim level is called, and £14,295 is pretty good value considering how much standard equipment is offered. Highlights include automatic A/C, an 8.0-inch Nav Display touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone replication, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, steering wheel controls, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, Blind Spot Warning, an electric parking brake, and rear parking sensors to boot.In the United Kingdom, the Sandero Stepway is available with a choice of three powerplants, all three-cylinder turbo mills. The most frugal of the lot is the TCe 90 in combination with the six-speed manual, but this engine can be connected to a continuously variable transmission as well if you don’t mind a 5-mpg hit in terms of fuel economy. The TCe 100 Bi-Fuel is the most potent option of the lot with 100 metric horsepower on deck.Finished in Iron Blue, which adds £595 to the tally, the car is rocking diamond-cut alloy wheels and a plasticky interior that boasts orange trim for a little bit of color. As far as extras are concerned, the spare wheel is a great investment at £250 though it’s not available on the bi-fuel version.In addition to the crossover-influenced Sandero Stepway, Dacia's British lineup consists of the Sandero hatchback , Duster crossover, and Duster Commercial. The latter is the UK's most affordable 4x4 van, and it's an enticing pick too because payload is rated at 492 kilos (1,085 pounds).