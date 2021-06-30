Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

4 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Will Have New Cells and Increased Range

More on this:

2021 Audi Concept Shanghai Morphs Into Pre-Production Test Mule

Remember the Shanghai motor show from April 2021? The four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt took the veils off a design study back then, a Q5-sized SUV unimaginatively called Audi Concept Shanghai. 16 photos



Essentially the luxurious brother of the Volkswagen ID.6 three-row crossover, the yet-unnamed model is expected to launch in late 2022 as a 2023 model exclusively for the Chinese market. Spied testing in Germany with camouflage on every single body panel, the compact utility vehicle features rather generous rear doors and D-pillar windows. That indicates the seven-seat arrangement of the ID.6 mentioned earlier, and it’s also the right setup for China following a piece of legislation from May 31st.



The social child-raising fee, better known as the one-child policy, was lifted on the very first day of 2016 after almost four decades. Chaired by Xi Jinping, the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party decided on May 31st to enact a three-child policy because of the country’s aging issue.



Long-wheelbase vehicles also happen to be a staple in the Middle Kingdom’s automotive landscape, which is why the all-electric utility vehicle couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Developed in collaboration with SAIC and FAW, the newcomer should offer with rear- and all-wheel drive as well as usable battery capacities ranging from 58 to 77 kWh .



In the case of kW (302 horsepower) for the dual-motor option and a maximum range of 588 kilometers (365 miles) on the NEDC . As far as straight-line performance is concerned, look forward to 6.6 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour). Painted and wrapped in silver, black, and orange, the mysterious prototype measures 4.87 meters (191.7 inches) in length, making it even longer than the Q5L for the Chinese market. Audi was—and still is—coy on more relevant details, but we all know the concept rocks the MEB platform.Essentially the luxurious brother of the Volkswagen ID.6 three-row crossover, the yet-unnamed model is expected to launch in late 2022 as a 2023 model exclusively for the Chinese market. Spied testing in Germany with camouflage on every single body panel, the compact utility vehicle features rather generous rear doors and D-pillar windows. That indicates the seven-seat arrangement of the ID.6 mentioned earlier, and it’s also the right setup for China following a piece of legislation from May 31st.The social child-raising fee, better known as the one-child policy, was lifted on the very first day of 2016 after almost four decades. Chaired by Xi Jinping, the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party decided on May 31st to enact a three-child policy because of the country’s aging issue.Long-wheelbase vehicles also happen to be a staple in the Middle Kingdom’s automotive landscape, which is why the all-electric utility vehicle couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Developed in collaboration with SAIC and FAW, the newcomer should offer with rear- and all-wheel drive as well as usable battery capacities ranging from 58 to 77In the case of the ID.6 , the Volkswagen Group quotes up to 225(302 horsepower) for the dual-motor option and a maximum range of 588 kilometers (365 miles) on the. As far as straight-line performance is concerned, look forward to 6.6 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour).