2022 Suzuki Jimny Long Expected With Turbo Mild-Hybrid Engine Next Year

Redesigned from the ground up in 2018 after 20 years of production, the Jimny is getting on a bit as far as the looks and oily bits are concerned. Suzuki also had to compromise in Europe because of the latest regulations for CO2 emissions that have forced the Jimny to morph into a commercial vehicle. 26 photos



Motoring publication Autoc One



Turning our attention back to the Jimny Long, the family-sized utility vehicle is rumored to receive the 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder mill from the Swift Sport. Not as powerful as the ICE -only powerplant that used to be offered in the hot hatchback, this mill produces 129 PS or 127 horsepower and 235 Nm or 173 pound-feet. Those figures are more than adequate for a pint-sized SUV , especially if you compare them to the outgoing free-breathing 1.5 (102 PS or 101 horsepower and 130 Nm or 96 pound-feet).



