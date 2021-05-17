The Baluchon Siana Tiny Home Is Tiny but Incredibly Accommodating

2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD Borrows Multi-Flex Tailgate From Silverado 1500

Coming to U.S. dealerships in the summer, the 2022 model year Silverado HD is now available with an option from the Silverado 1500 option. Multi-Flex Tailgate is how GM calls it, and the retail price remains unknown for the time being. 24 photos



In the case of the half-ton pickup, Chevrolet asks anything between $260 and $595 depending on the cabin, trim level, and engine. The only catch to the Multi-Flex Tailgate is that you need a few more optional extras on top of it, bringing the total to $2,710 in the case of the Work Truck trim with the Double Cab and Crew Cab and 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder lump. Pricing for the Silverado HD's Multi-Flex Tailgate should be announced this summer.Offered on every HD configuration along with the segment-exclusive Power Up/Down Tailgate option on the LT, LTZ, and High Country, the Multi-Flex Tailgate offers a total of six functions for increased usability. The list starts with Primary Gate Access, which is the regular position of any tailgate. Primary Gate Load Stop is where things get interesting because the front section is raised to keep whatnots from sliding out of the bed area.The Foldable Inner Gate For Easy Access lowers the inner gate for sliding heavy items in or out while the Full-Width Step sees the inner gate fold into a large step with a weight rating of 375 pounds (170 kilograms). Finally, the Inner Gate Load Stop and Inner Gate Work Surface can be summed up as two sides of the same coin. Looking at the bigger picture, heavy-duty truck customers are more interested in towing instead of payload shenanigans.In this regard, the heavy-duty Silverado lineup fares pretty well. The 2500 is rated at up to 18,510 pounds (8,396 kilograms) with the Duramax turbo diesel V8 while the 3500 levels up to 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms). That said, Chevrolet is much obliged that HDs will be treated to a new exterior color for the 2022 model year. It’s called Greenstone Metallic, and it’s obviously a stopgap addition of sorts until the 2023 facelift rolls out.

